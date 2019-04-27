Area baseball from Friday

It was only a matter of time before Prairie Central was able to take advantage of miscues by El Paso-Gridley in their nonconference baseball game at PCHS on Friday. It was the bottom of the sixth inning when the Hawks erupted for seven runs to end the game with a 17-7 victory.

Prairie Central scored 11 runs in the final two frames and overcame deficits two times in the game.

The first rally was in the bottom of the first inning after the Titans had taken a 2-0 lead. Jacob Castleman delivered a two-out, two-run single for EPG for the lead.

The Hawks tied it with a two-run double from Ryan Rhoda. Lito Macias and Carter Nowak scored after each had singled to get on base.

Prairie Central took the a 3-2 lead when Weston Cottrell reached on an error that allowed Rhoda to score. Seth Retter also doubled in a run to put PC up 4-2.

Retter reached in the third by getting hit by a pitch with two outs. He advanced to second on a fielder’s choice that also allowed Justin Herzog to also reach to keep the inning going. Retter scored two batters later when Dalton Strowmatt reached on an error.

Doubles helped EPG scored twice in the fourth inning and make it a one-run game. Castleman doubled to lead off the inning and Levi Hinshaw, after a Caleb Lavender base hit, doubled Castleman home. Lavender scored later in the frame on a passed ball.

Ty Drach singled in Ryan Rhoda, who had doubled to lead off the Prairie Central fourth, to make it 6-4.

EPG came right back as Castleman doubled in Teron Fairchild. Dilynn Gray scored on a passed ball with Lavender up, and then Lavender doubled Castleman home to put the Titans up 7-6 in the fifth.

The Hawks bounced back with four runs in the bottom of the inning with the help of another two-out EPG error.

Nowak singled with two outs to plate Herzog to tie the game at 7-7. Rhoda then walked and Drach reached when his fly ball to left was dropped on the windy afternoon. Nowak and Rhoda scored on the play to put PC up 9-7.

Cottrell singled home Drach to make it 10-7.

With two on and one out in the sixth, the Hawks tried a sacrifice that turned into two runs. Strowmatt got the bunt down and reached while Retter and Macias scored. Two more runs scored on a Drach two-out base hit. An error allowed two more runs to score and Retter singled home Cottrell to end the game.

Nowak had four hits, including a double and scored three times for the Hawks. Retter had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs while Rhoda doubled twice, scored three times and had two runs batted in. Cottrell doubled and singled and Drach had two hits and three RBIs. Macias singled and Strowmatt had two RBIs.

Jackson Evans got the win in relief with one strikeout in two innings. Macias started, allowing four runs and fanning four in 3 1/3 innings. Nowak yielded three runs and struck out one in his two-third of an inning.

Fairchild took the loss in relief for El Paso-Gridley. He allowed 11 runs and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings. Nolan Yochum went the first four innings and gave up six runs and struck out six.

Castleman had three hits, including a pair of two-baggers, and drove in three runs for the Titans. Lavender also had three hits with a double. Yochum and Ethan Jeffreys had two hits apiece and Hinshaw doubled. Fairchild singled.

Pontiac 10, Dwight 2

DWIGHT — Pontiac used four pitchers in keeping Dwight in check as the Indians posted a 10-2 nonconference win over the Trojans at DTHS Friday.

Carter Dawson started for the Tribe and struck out six before giving way to Nic Hendren in the third. Hendren gave u pa run and fanned two before Evan Trevino got the ball. Trevino also allowed a run and struck out two. Kobe Fox finished up, striking out two in his inning of work.

Pontiac’s offense got to DTHS starter Logan Graham for five runs in three innings. Graham had six punchouts before Cal Schultz took over. Schultz fanned two and gave up two runs. Carson Crouch allowed three runs and struck out three. Dakota Wahl fanned two.

Tyler Pulliam led off the game with a base hit and scored on Dawson’s two-out base hit for a 1-0 PTHS lead. The lead grew to 5-0 after a four-run third.

Eric Watson led the inning off with a base hit and Pulliam doubled to put runners on second and third. Ben Schuler was plunked by a pitch one out later to load the bases.

Dawson singled for the second time, this time plating Watson and Pulliam. Payton Amm was hit by a pitch and Trevino’s grounder was misplayed as two more runs scored.

Each team scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Pontiac scored when Hendren reached on an error in the fourth to make it 6-0. Dwight scored in the bottom of the inning when Colton Holm crossed the plate on a passed ball.

Trevino lofted a sacrifice fly to drive in Dawson in the fifth. Cade Enerson scored on an error for the Trojans.

Schuler doubled home Pulliam and Hendren in the sixth, and scored later on an error.

Dawson had a double, two singles and three RBIs for the Indians. Pulliam had a double and single while Schuler had a double and two runs batted in and Hendren had a two-base hit. Mark Corrigan also singled and Trevino drove in three runs.

Holm had two hits and Enerson singled for the Trojans.

WFC 13, Henry-Senachwine 8

WOODLAND — Carl Sass found his groove late as he shut down Henry-Senachwine over the final five innings to allow Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell to post a 13-8 win in a Tri-County Conference game Friday.

Mason Ewing started and was tagged for seven runs in one-plus innings of work. Sass came on to put out the fire and then allowed the Mallards just one more run over the next five innings to pick up the win. He fanned three.

The Warriors matched Henry’s four-run first inning and trailed 7-5 after two. WFC pushed across a run in the third and scored twice in the fourth to make it an 8-8 game.

Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell took the lead in the fifth with a tally and plated four runs in the sixth to put the game away.

"Our kids did a great job of battling back after falling behind in the early innings,” WFC head coach Todd Hoffman said. “Carl Sass came into the game and was a stabilizing force. He threw strikes and gave Henry a different look. He did a great job and gave us a chance.”

Clayton Sibert led the WFC (6-11, 4-6) offense with four hits and three runs batted in. Tyler Jenkins and Collin Hjerpe each had two hits while Cody Dodge had a hit and three RBIs.

Lexington 18, Ridgeview 4

COLFAX — Lexington scored in each inning and rolled to an 18-4 Heart of Illinois Conference win over host Ridgeview.

Andrew Olson got the Minutemen going quickly with a leadoff triple in the first inning. He scored on Colby Lainhart’s ground out for a 1-0 lead.

Clayton Haase lifted a sacrifice fly in the second that drove in the first of five runs in the inning. Jared Leake scored on Olson’s grounder to short, and then Lainhart tripled to clear the bases. Lainhart scored on an error for a 6-0 Lexington lead.

Haase tripled in two runs and the Minutemen collected five hits in the four-run third inning. Trevor Keagle tripled in the fourth inning as the LHS lead grew to 14-0.

Ridgeview got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Jalen Duncan scored on a wild pitch.

Tyler Grimsley had a run-scoring double and run-scoring singles from Lainhart and Olson helped give the Minutemen an 18-1 lead.

The Mustangs scored three runs in the last of the fifth. Duncan had a double that plated Conner Robbins and Tucker Maupin. Sean Nunamaker followed with a two-base hit that scored Duncan.

Olson had a triple, two singles and drove in three runs for Lexington. Carter Little contributed three hits and two RBIs and Keagle had three hits, including a double and triple. Lainhart had a triple, single and four runs batted in and Haase had a triple, single and drove in three runs. Grimsley had a double and single while Tanner Laesch singled twice and Jordan Reimer had one hit.

Grimsley got the win with six strikeouts in going the distance for Lexington. Maupin took the loss for Ridgeview. Robbins and Jace Ballenger also pitched.

Nunamaker had two doubles and Duncan had a two-base hit and two RBIs. Robbins, Allen Kindred and Billy Tay each singled.

Fieldcrest 12, Fisher 0

FISHER — Derek May allowed two hits and struck out six as Fieldcrest blanked Fisher 12-0 in a Heart of Illinois Conference game Friday.

The Knights gave May the lead before he took the mound with three runs in the top of the first inning. Michael Morse scored the first run with May at bat.

Fieldcrest scored three more runs in the second and added a run in the third frame for a 7-0 lead.

FHS scored five runs in the fifth to put the game away. Morse had a two-run double for the big hit.

Morse had ad ouble, single and two runs batted in and Noah Nordstrom singled twice. McKoy Allen and Ryan Naas each singled and drove in two runs while May, Andrew Perry, Bryce Nordstrom and Hayden Carls had one hit apiece.