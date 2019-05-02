The Lady Leafs’ soccer team scored five first-half goals on a soggy night defeating LaSalle-Peru 9-0 at the Geneseo Soccer Pitch on April 25.

The Lady Leafs’ soccer team scored five first-half goals on a soggy night defeating LaSalle-Peru 9-0 at the Geneseo Soccer Pitch on April 25.

After taking a one-goal lead, Geneseo started clicking late in the first half scoring four goals in the span of three minutes to take control of the game.

Bailey Huizenga scored with an assist from Rachel Daniels in the 26th minute to begin the scoring binge.

Taylor DeSplinter found the back of the net just seconds later with an assist from Daniels.

Brooke Harms scored with an assist from Ellie Whiteman in the 28th minute, and Harms scored again before the end of the first half.

The Leafs’ MaKenzie Thompson scored in the 10th minute to help Geneseo take an early lead, and Daniels scored a pair of second-half goals.

Keeli Frerichs scored on a penalty kick for Geneseo.

The IHSA has announced Geneseo will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A Galesburg Sub-Sectional B.

The Lady Leafs’ soccer team will begin the postseason against seventh-seeded LaSalle-Peru in the regional semifinal at the LaSalle-Peru Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 14 at 4 p.m.

The winner of the regional semifinal will advance to play the victor of the Ottawa/Morris semifinal game in the regional championship on Friday, May 17 at 5 p.m.