The 2019 Little Illini Conference Track and Field Meet was a closely contested battle. The top three teams were separated by a total of three points. The Robinson Lady Maroons squeaked out the win, putting up 115 points as a team. Olney finished second as a team. The Lady Tigers compiled 113 points on the event. The host Newton Lady Eagles finished in third, scoring 112 points as a team. Olney battled to a close second place finish behind a solid performance. The Lady Tigers put themselves in a chance to win their conference track meet. Olney had four first event champions to help pace their 22 top ten finishers. Olney placed in the top three finishing spots 13 times on the event and top five 18 times as a part of their top ten finishers. Cameron Hough was a two time LIC champion in races on the day. Hough raced to the top of the charts in both the 800 meter run and 1600 meter run. The senior finished the 800 meter run with a time of 2:31.32 to place first. In the 1600 meter run, Hough stopped the chart topping run at 5:52.08. Leah Snyder also finished an individual event with a title. The senior finished first in the shot put. Snyder recorded a distance of 35’7” to claim her LIC Shot Put Championship. Olney’s 4x800 meter relay team rounded out the Olney Champions on the meet. Maria Mayorga, Hope Laughlin, Danni Murphy, and a three time champ on the day Cameron Hough teamed up for a championship performance. The relay squad finished with a time of 10:42.85 to top the LIC leaderboards in the 4x800 meter relay event. Olney had two All-Conference performances during the meet to go along with the four event champions. Hope Laughlin claimed an All-Conference nod with her second place finish in the 3200 meter run. Laughlin finished second with a time of 13:02.89 to earn her an All-Conference recognition. The Lady Tigers 4x400 meter relay team also was named All-Conference. Bentley Farris, Carley, Greenwood, Danni Murphy, and Maria Mayorga paired up to race to a second place finish with a time of 4:32.15. The second place effort earned Farris, Greenwood, Murphy, and Mayorga their All-Conference nod. Seven third place finishers rounded out the Lady Tiger performances. The seven finishers claimed medals on the day. Kristen Greenwood finished third in the 200 meter dash to earn her medal. Carmen Rodriguez won a pair of medals with third place finishes in the 100 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles. Leah Snyder added to her LIC Championship in the shot put by earning a medal for the discus. Snyder placed third in the discus event. Maria Mayorga earned a medal in the 800 meter run, finishing third place. Hope Laughlin placed third place, earning a medal, in the 1600 meter run. The Lady Tigers relay 4x100 meter relay team also placed in third, earning a medal. The four Lady Tigers that teamed up for the third place medal was Bentley Farris, Kristen Greenwood, Carley Greenwood, and Carmen Rodriguez. Olney had 13 medal winning performances, including the four LIC Champions and two All-Conference performances. TEAM RESULTS 1st - Robinson - 115 2nd - Olney - 113 3rd - Newton - 112 4th - Casey-Westfield - 57 5th - Paris - 49 6th - Red Hill - 45 7th - Marshall - 35 8th - Lawrenceville - 25 9th - Flora - 4 INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 100 Meter Hurdles: 3rd - Carmen Rodriguez - 17.61 300 Meter Hurdles: 3rd - Carmen Rodriguez - 51.10 5th - Danni Murphy - 54.84 100 Meter Dash: 11th - Maddy Rusk - 14.73 15th - Kaylee Rubsam - 15.88 200 Meter Dash: 3rd - Kristen Greenwood - 28.37 13th - Adrielle Smith - 31.58 400 Meter Dash: 5th - Carley Greenwood - 1:06.49 16th - Hallie Troester - 1:20.59 800 Meter Run: 1st - Cameron Hough - 2:31.32 3rd - Maria Mayorga - 2:37.13 1600 Meter Run: 1st - Cameron Hough - 5:52.08 3rd - Hope Laughlin - 6:01.96 3200 Meter Run: 2nd - Hope Laughlin - 13:02.89 8th - Gracie Julian - 14:37.26 4x100 Meter Relay: 3rd - Bentley Farris, Kristen Greenwood, Carley Greenwood, Carmen Rodriguez - 53.25 4x200 Meter Relay: 4th - Bentley Farris, Maddy Rusk, Adrielle Smith, Kristen Greenwood - 2:00.85 4x400 Meter Relay: 2nd - Bentley Farris, Carley Greenwood, Danni Murphy, Maria Mayorga - 4:32.15 4x800 Meter Relay: 1st - Maria Mayorga, Danni Murphy, Hope Laughlin, Cameron Hough - 10:42.85 High Jump: T-4th - Tara Hughes - 4’8” T-4th - Danni Murphy - 4’8” Long Jump: 7th - Kristen Greenwood - 14’8” 15th - Carley Greenwood - 12’ Discus: 3rd - Leah Snyder - 100’5.5” 13th - Rebecca McDonald - 63’1” Shot Put: 1st - Leah Snyder - 35’7” 12th - Rebecca McDonald - 26’7.5” Triple Jump: 6th - Tara Hughes - 28’10” 9th - Morgan Puckett - 27’3.5”