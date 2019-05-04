SHERRARD - Repeated rain showers became the main story at the Three Rivers Conference girls track and field, which Kewanee competed in Friday.

Conditions were already soggy. Although Sherrard has an all-weather track made of recycled tires, not all venues were weather-proofed. Officials were working to keep the footing in the discus cage and the shot put circle clear.

Yet, even that passed. By the final two events, the clouds gave way to the setting sun.

But it was the long jump finals where a second light rain made the plywood launch boards too slick to continue. After a Fulton’s Kearra Kohrt plant foot slid on the board, sending her off-balance into the pit -- the rest of the field quickly scratched.

That included Kewanee’s Tyra Bond, who was up next. After conferring with the event judge, she scratched after making only one jump.

The results from the preliminary flights stood.

The long jump was the showcase event for Bureau Valley’s Kamryn Kolb, who qualified for the finals with a jump of 16-feet, 9 inches. Carly Konneck was second at 16-0 ½. Kohrt, who later walked off on her own power, was fourth at 15-9 ½. Bond was fifth at 14-9 ¼.

Competitors who took part in events before the rains fared better.

In the high jump, Kewanee’s Tristan Nolan finished second. She cleared 5-feet, matching her personal best. Carley Whitsell of Sherrard won at 5-2, also personal record.

In the pole vault, Kewanee’s Jersi Warner took third by clearing at 8 feet, an inch shy of her personal record. Both the winner, Abigail Ernat of Sherrard, and the runnerup, Jasmine Nickerson of Erie-Prophetstown, cleared 8-6.

Rain delayed the finish of the shot put. Kewanee had two entries in the throwing events. In the shot put, Tia Oliver was 12th in the prelims at 28-10.25 and Ari Saucedo 16th in the prelims at 27-8. In the discus, Saucedo was 11th in the prelims at 85-7 and Oliver was 15th at 80-5 ½.

In the 4x100 relay, the Kewanee team of Tyra Bond, Kira Bond, Leilani Robleto and Carley Crabtree was 11th in 1:00.46. In the 4x200, the Kewanee team of Tyra Bond, Robleto, Crabtree and Alyson Schafer was 11th in 2:09.70.

In the 3,200, Stephanie Martinez was 14th in 15:17.54. In the 1600, Martinez was 18th at 7:15.90.

Bureau Valley won the conference title with 113 points. In addition to the long jump, its 4x100 relay team was first in 51.64.

Sherrard was second in team scores, followed by Rockridge and Orion. Kewanee finished 11th.

Team scores

1 Bureau Valley 113

2 Sherrard 90

3 Rockridge 81

4 Orion 65

5 Fulton 65

6 Newman Central Catholic 59

7 Erie-Prophetstown 53

8 Riverdale 52

9 St. Bede 42

10 Hall 26

11 Kewanee 18

12 Princeton 14

13 Morrison 12

Results

Triple jump - Daekota Knott, Fulton 36-3

Pole vault - Abigail Ernat, Sherrard 8-6

High jump - Carley Whitsel, Sherrard 5-2

Shot put - Chloe Lindeman, Fulton 42-9 ½

Discus - Hope Jackson, Riverdale 121-2 ½

Long jump - Kamryn Kolb 16-9

110 hurdles - Danielle Taets, Orion 15.53

300 hurdles - Danielle Taets, Orion 49.01

100 - Keely Parker, Rockridge 12.99

200 - Abi Gerdes, Sherrard 27.55

400 - Lauren Lodico, Riverdale 1:01.74

800 - Riley Packer, Erie Prophetstown 2:34.53

1600 - Karlie Hey, Newman Central Catholic 5:41.93

3200 - Karlie Hey, Newman Central Catholic 12:18.10

4x100 relay - Bureau Valley, 51.64

4x800 relay - Rockridge 10:22.99

4x200 relay - Rockridge 1:50.27

4x400 relay - Rockridge 4:13.52