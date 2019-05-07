Pontiac-Prairie Central baseball

This season has not been easy for the Prairie Central Hawks baseball club, as they began the season dropping five straight Illini Prairie Conference games.

Behind a complete game pitching performance by senior Ryan Rhoda on senior night, the Hawks were able to knock off the Pontiac Indians for their first IPC win of the season, 6-1, Monday.

“We needed that (game),” Prairie Central head coach Jason Whitfill said. “We’ve been on a downhill slide. It’s always nice to beat Pontiac, especially on Senior Night at home. We put the ball in play, and that seemed to be the difference tonight. We have struggled to put the ball in play recently.”

The Hawks began the scoring in the third inning, as a Rhoda single up the middle off of Pontiac starter Carter Dawson led to an RBI double by sophomore Lyndon Whitfill to make it 1-0.

From there, it was a pitching battle between Rhoda and Dawson for the next few innings. Dawson, who made just his second start since the first game of the season due to arm soreness, finished with a line of one run (none earned) on five hits. He walked none and struck out four.

“He (Dawson) has been nursing a sore elbow since the beginning of the season,” Pontiac head coach Mike Stoecklin said. “I thought he did OK, there were some innings where he had single digits in terms of the amount of pitches he threw. Definitely happy with the way he threw.”

It was the bats for the Indians that really struggled throughout, as they were unable to tag Rhoda for any runs until the sixth inning. Following a run by PC to make it 2-0, Tyler Pulliam scored in the sixth inning to make it 2-1. Rhoda, a Heartland Community College commit, finished going the full seven innings, allowing just that one run on five hits. He struck out 12 and walked one.

“We seem to be a different team when Ryan’s on the mound pitching,” Whitfill said. “He leads the team from that mound. Defensively, we seem to play better. Offensively, we seem to put the ball in play.”

“He (Rhoda) did a good job of silencing our bigger bats,” Stoeklin said. “We had one inning where we threatened him a little bit. We’ve had games where we can score more than one run, but tonight we didn’t do that. I think a big part of that was the guy on the mound.”

PC responded with a four-run sixth inning off of Pontiac reliever Luke Fox to break away from the Indians a bit. Fox finished going the final two innings, yielding five runs (three earned) on three hits. He walked four and struck out one.

The Hawks finished the day with eight hits, including two apiece from Nowak and Ty Drach, and three hits from Whitfill. Rhoda also supplied a hit.

Pontiac finished with just five teams hits, two of which came from Dawson. Pulliam, Payton Amm and Evan Trevino also had hits for the Indians.