MANLIUS — Monday’s boys track and field meet between the Kewanee and Bureau Valley fit the definition of what international soccer calls a “friendly”: A contest designed for mutual fine-tuning and improvement.

Both schools are eyeing the Three Rivers Conference meet on Friday in Princeton. This dual meet, however, allowed each team a chance to get back on the track after rain has postponed other workouts.

Going strictly by scoring, Kewanee won the meet 89 to 63. But each squad won nine events, Kewanee stronger in the short distances, Bureau Valley in the field events and the two teams splitting evenly the relays.

“For a dual meet, it’s pretty good,” said Kewanee coach Jeff King. “People doing some different things, you know. We’ve had some pitfalls in the last week, not having meets and rainy days. We’ll see where we are on Friday and hope for the best for sectional.”

Though they weren’t winners, King was keen to see personal marks in the pole vault and discus. Xander Gruszeczka cleared 10 feet in the pole vault and Xavier Crowe went 131 feet 1 inch in the discus throw.

For Kewanee, Melcon deJesus won the 100 in 11.49. Greg Wolf was third in 12.33. Isaac Morales won the 400 in 59.20. DeJesus took second in the 400 at 1 minute flat. Greg Wolf was third at 1:06.27.

In the 800, Niko Powe took first in 2:22.94 and Billy Huggins fourth in 3:02.25. In the 1600, Colin Vanstechelman was first in 5:15.52, Gabe Johnson was second in 5:19.86 and Calvin Desplinter third in 5:43.53.

Desplinter won the 3,200 in 12:16.12.

Noel Valezquez won the 110 hurdles in 18.28 seconds with teammate Tim Nolan serving as the chaser, finishing in 20.95. Nolan won the 300 hurdles in 52.13, Valezquez was second in 56.20 and Keagan Anderson was third in 1:00.21.

Bureau Valley won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays, while Kewanee won the 4x200 and 4x400. The 4x200 team had Wolf, Gruszeczka, deJesus and Nolan in 1:42.12. The 4x400 team was deJesus, Wolf, Powe and Morales in 3:57.55.

Powe was second in the high jump at 5-4 and second in the long jump at 17-2. Cody Fitzsimmons went third in the long jump at 16-1.

The triple jump at Valazquez second at 38-1, Gruszeczka third at 35-1 and Keagan Anderson fourth at 31-4.

In the shot put, Crowe was second at 42-5, Fitzsimmons was sixth at 32-8 ½, Sebastian Gomez at 31-7, Joey Getz at 27-9 ½ and Trevor Simaytis at 26-4.

In the discus, Fitzsimmons went 86-1, Sebastian Gomez 80-10, Getz 67-4 and Simaytis 46-6.