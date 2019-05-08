KEWANEE — Princeton put up four runs in the first and three in the second — an insurmountable advantage.

Playing a Three Rivers Conference matchup in steady rain, Kewanee fell to Princeton 8-2 in five innings on Tuesday at Northeast Park. The game was called because of rain.

The first inning went entirely Princeton’s way, as the entire lineup was rapping out stinging base hits.

It took a runner’s interference call on one play and then a Kewanee double play that caught baserunners trying to stretch out an extra-base hit to right-center field at home plate and then at third base to end the onslaught.

Kewanee punched in a run in the first. Lilly DeBord singled to send home Madelynn Uitermarkt, who reached on a base on balls.

Princeton added three runs in the top of the second and another in the fourth. Kewanee added one in the fifth.

Kendall Bennison was the losing pitcher. She struck out three, walked four and gave up eight hits.

Katie Bates was the winning pitcher. She struck out three, walked two and allowed five hits.

Princeton is 13-9. Kewanee is 13-10