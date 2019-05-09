Pontiac tennis

Pontiac’s boys’ tennis team took one on the chin as host Central Catholic sent the Indians on the short end of a 7-2 match at McGraw Park Wednesday.

Pontiac’s two points came in singles play. Rocco Sartoris was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 2. Ethan Finnegan needed a tiebreaker to win. He took the No. 5 singles match 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.

The Indians lost three singles matches in tiebreakers. No. 1 Griffin Brunner lost 4-6, 6-2, 11-9 and Clay Miller dropped a 4-6, 6-2, 10-2 decision at No. 3. Kyle Kuerth lost 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 at No. 6.

The No. 2 doubles team of Garrett Brunner and Miller lost 6-1, 4-6, 10-4.

In JV play, Chase Broerman was an 8-5 winner at No. 2 singles.



