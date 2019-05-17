Class 1A state track preliminaries

Lexington junior Jayden Standish was throwing a softball Wednesday and a discus on Thursday — and she will throw the discus on Saturday, as well.

Standish, who competes for the Ridgeview-Lexington co-op team, tossed the discus 123 feet to rank among the top 12 in qualifying for the finals of the Class 1A state meet Thursday at Eastern Illinois University.

Standish was one of quite a few area athletes competing at state Thursday. There will be two Pontiac Indians and two Prairie Central Hawks competing today in the Class 2A state meet.

The finals for all three classes will be Saturday.