Pontiac loses Elite Eight softball matchup with Bishop McNamara

It was certainly not Pontiac’s day. Errors allowed the first five runs to cross the plate, and speed was a killer as the Indians faced Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A IWU Supersectional softball game Monday afternoon.

Pontiac’s biggest issue was not scoring a run. All the other factors, contributing as they were, still paled when it came to not scoring. As a result, the Indians saw their magical season come to a disappointing end with an 8-0 loss to the Fightin’ Irish.

From a strategic standpoint, it was all bad for Pontiac. There was little that seemed to go right, particularly in the second and third innings, when Bishop Mac scored five unearned runs to take control of the game.

Uncharacteristic errors were caused by the tactics of the Irish, who used their speed to make things happen. Errors happened on the part of PTHS and that was the key for Bishop Mac.

“I think we came out confident, it just didn’t go our way today,” said PTHS senior Amanda Fox. “I don’t think we ever gave up our confidence. We did not play our ‘A’ game and they played the best they’ve played all year. Sometimes that happens.”

The sting of the loss was felt by those in the third base dugout. None more than with Fox, the lone senior on the club whose goal of making to state and bringing home a trophy fell one game short.

This was Fox’s team. Decisions made by parents and others in the program over the last four years led to Fox being the lone senior on a team whose destiny might still not have been met.

“She was a four-year starter,” said PTHS head coach Nicole Hayner. “Growing maturely as a leader, we’re going to use her as an example. Her name is going to be in the program for a long-time to come.”

Fox started the game at first base and ended the first inning by tagging out Gillian McDermott on a grounder to first.

It was a good start for the Indians as Regan Krause set the side down in order.

Things were even looking better when Addison Masching drove a liner to center for the game’s first base hit. Alyssa Fox got the sacrifice bunt down and the Indians were looking at a scoring opportunity with Amanda Fox and Sydney Barnett coming up.

But something happened that was not typical of this PTHS club. Masching was left stranded on third base and the game was still scoreless when the Tribe’s turn at bat ended.

“I would say the biggest thing was the first inning,” Hayner said of the issue with her team. “Addison gets a base hit, we get her over and we didn’t get her in. That hadn’t happened this year. For that to happen in the first inning, I don’t know.”

It was just the beginning of tragic misfortune for the Indians. Krause struck out the first two Irish she faced in the second but a two-strike bloop single and error to right put a runner on second.

A passed ball on a third strike put runners on the corners, and a steal had both in scoring position.

The Indians seemed to be out of the inning with no damage done when Kara Klienett hit a grounder to shortstop Alyssa Fox. But the throw was off the mark and two runs scored.

Pontiac threatened again in the second as Krause and Grace Myers each walked to put two on with one out. But two fly outs to left ended the inning without a run crossing the plate for the Tribe.

A single and three consecutive errors led to three runs. All the runs scored on a throwing error by Krause on a comebacker.

The biggest factor in the third for Bishop Mac was its speed, which appeared to force hurried throws.

“They’re quick on the bases, they’re hard to get out,” Hayner said of the Irish. “They hit the ball hard.”

Things just weren’t with the Indians in this one. Krause was feeling the pain of an injury she hasn’t completely recovered from and was pulled with a 3-2 count on Jaelyn Vickery, the leadoff batter for McNamara in the fifth inning.

Amanda Fox came on, gave up a double and then retired the next three batters.

A two-out double led to a run for Bishop Mac in the sixth, and then a passed ball on strike three and an error helped the Irish score two runs in the seventh.

Pontiac’s best chance of scoring came in the seventh when Krause and Peyton Trost each singled to lead off the frame. But Myers hit a sharp grounder right at the bag at third that was turned into a double play, and Maddi Stark grounded out to end the game.

“We just didn’t have that big hit we’ve had all season,” Hayner said.

Krause took the loss in the circle after allowing five unearned runs on two hits. She struck out eight. Amanda Fox fanned four and allowed three runs, one earned, on five hits.

Jocelyn Clodi and Vickery shared pitching duties. Vickery fanned two and gave up three hits while Clodi allowed a hit and walked two.

Masching, Alyssa Fox, Krause and Trost each singled for the Indians.

For the record, Pontiac finished with a 31-5 record, the best in school history, and won the Illini Prairie Conference title with an unblemished mark. This from a club with only one senior.

“We’re just glad that we were one of the last eight teams playing,” Hayner said. “To be one of the last eight teams in the last week of the season, you can’t hang your head about that.

“Being nationally ranked, being ranked in the state, going 9-0 in the conference, beating great 4A teams and playing in high-level tournaments, I hope the girls take away the memories that we have.”