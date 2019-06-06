Summer League high school baseball

Pontiac fell behind early and could not recover as Iroquois West topped the Varsity Indians 10-6 in a Summer League game Wednesday.

The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning and did not trail. A six-run fourth inning made it a 10-1 game. Pontiac scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Tyler Pulliam had three hits while Johnny Lenox, Trevor Sexton and Corey Gesell each had two hits. Aaron Adcock had a hit and two runs batted in and Logan Barnett had a hit and RBI.

Gesell took the loss as the starter for Pontiac. He struck out two in one inning. Sexton fanned three in relief and Lenox struck out one. Adcock finished up with three punch outs.