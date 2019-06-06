Rocky Ragusa's Speed Week column with recap of Tuesday's event at Fairbury Speedway

Living up to its billing as the “Greatest Show on Dirt,” the 40-lap World of Outlaw race produced an exciting finish for the Tuesday night special at the Fairbury Speedway.

There were 33 of the winged warriors on hand for the $10,000 sprint event. Grass Valley, Calif., driver Brad Sweet blistered the track with a lap of 11.266 seconds. Sweet, Parker Price-Miller, Kyle Larson and Donny Schatz won their respected heat races. James McFadden took the win in the dash, while Spencer Bayston moved to the main event by winning the B-main.

After a red flag on the first lap, McFadden led Sweet as Larson charged to the front. Sweet got by McFadden for the lead on the 16th lap. McFadden came back on the 19th lap to reclaim the lead with Larson on his bumper.

McFadden and Larson swapped the top position for the next several laps before Larson took the lead for good on lap 22. McFadden’s race ended with eight laps to go while working a slower car, he struck a corner tire in turn one.

After the red flag for McFadden, Larson went to the bottom and Sweet at the top of the track as fans anticipated another epic finish at Fairbury. On the last lap, Larson skidded exiting turn four, but was able to edge Sweet for his second World of Outlaws win of the year.

“That was an exciting race from start to finish for me,” Larson said. “Forty laps around this place is crazy. It felt like we swapped the lead a lot. This is such an awesome race track.”

Sweet took second and was followed by Kerry Madsen, Carson Macedo and Kraig Kinser in the top five. Running in the second five were Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, Brent Marks, Shane Stewart and Brian Brown.

The modified class was the co-feature of the night in a 25-lap, $1,500-to-win race. Plainfield’s Mike McKinney was the best among the 17 drivers in time trials with a lap of 13.938. McKinney and Peoria’s Allen Weisser won heat races.

A slight bobble on the start by McKinney gave Weisser the lead that he never surrendered in winning his fourth straight feature at Fairbury.

“I can’t thank David Stremme, Lethal Chassis, and all my crew for what they have done,” said Weisser. “We have got the car dialed in.”

Ray Bollinger ran second with Mark Anderson, Jeffrey Ledford and McKinney in tow for the top five. Dan Rork led the second group of five with Tommy Sheppard Jr., Jim Farris Sr., Mike Learman and Troy Dodson following.

Friday Racing

Farmer City Raceway

The B-mods and Kidz Mods Series will join the four weekly classes for an action-packed night of racing at the fairground dirt oval. Hot laps will start at 6:30 and racing at 7:30.

Grundy County Speedway

The track will play host to racing on Friday and Saturday nights this week. The late models and Mid-Am classes will headline the Friday show with streets, pure stock, and super cups in action. Racing will start at 8.

Midgets will be featured on Saturday, along with pure stock, super cup and dwarf cars. Racing is at 7.

Kankakee County Speedway

Fans will have the chance to meet their favorite drivers on the front stretch before the program on Autograph Night. Pro late models, modified, street stock, I-mods and sport compacts will tackle the fairground oval. Racing will start at 7:30.

Lincoln Speedway

A $1,000 check will be presented to the hornet feature winner, plus racing in the pro late model, modified, midgets and pro-mod classes will also be racing at the Logan County fairground track. The green flag will wave at 7 p.m.

Saturday Racing

Fairbury Speedway

The quarter-mile, banked track will feature the long standing Pappy and Bob Allen Memorial this week, honoring two longtime supporters of racing throughout the state. Late model, modified, street stock, sportsman, hobby-modified classes will be joined by the Kidz Mods Series. Alkota “Keep it Clean” points will be awarded for hard charger driving style with the chance to win a pressure washer, courtesy of Rural Route Repair. Hot laps start at 5:45 p.m., qualifying at 6:15 and racing at 7.

Macon Speedway

A large field of hornet competitors will be on hand battling for the $1,000 first-place money. Pro late models, modified, street stocks, micros and pro-mods join the night’s program. Hot laps will start at 6 and racing at 7.

Peoria Speedway

A regular night of racing is planned in five divisions. Late model and modified are the featured classes. Hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6.

Last week, Todd Bennet took the late model main and Jason Wagner ended Mike Chasteen Jr.’s win streak at five by winning the Joe Wagner Memorial for modifieds.

Sunday Racing

Bohmer’s Rt. 66 Speedway

Being plagued by weather, promoter Robby Bohm will try this Sunday to open the kart racing season. As many as seven classes will be racing on the 1/8-mile dirt track, located on Old Rt. 66 between Pontiac and Chenoa. Hot laps start at noon and racing at 1 p.m. Admission is free.