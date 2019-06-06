Little League and Peanut League play

Selig Group and Bank of Pontiac relied on the basics in posting Little League victories Wednesday at the Rec-Plex.

Selig Group 10, Dairy Queen 0

Good pitching and a solid offense led Selig Group to a 10-0 win over Dairy Queen in an early game. Selig pitchers allowed just three hits while the offense collected 15 safeties.

Selig scored two runs in the first inning and added a run in the second. A four-run fourth made it 8-0 and two runs in the bottom of the fifth ended the game.

Ben Melchers led the Selig offense with a double and three singles while driving in three runs. Justin Tovrea had three hits and Tommy Oestmann collected two hits and three runs batted in. Owen Masching had a double, single and RBI and Nathanial Zotz had two hits and an RBI. Tucker Brockett and Alvin Deling each singled.

Elijah Hartke, Joshua Hartke and Connor Palmore each singled for Dairy Queen.

Zotz started on the bump and struck out five. Oestmann and Melchers each fanned three in relief.

Michael Hendershott struck out seven as the DQ starter. Johnnny Finnegan struck out two. Aiden Prendergast and Elijah Hartke also pitched.

Bank of Pontiac 10, Fitness Premier 2

Hitting and pitching guided Bank of Pontiac as Trenton Blackwell went yard, Cayden Masching raced around the bases for an inside-the-park homer and the pitching gave up just two hits in leading BOP to a 10-2 win over Fitness Premier.

BOP pitching did not throw a pitch without the lead after the team scored a run in the top of the first inning. Blackwell capped a six-run second with his two-run homer to make it 7-0.

Fitness Premier got on the board in the third with two runs to cut its deficit to 8-2. Both runs scored on Charlie Sipe’s base hit.

Masching led off the fourth inning with his roundtripper to center for Bank of Pontiac.

Masching had two hits and drove in two runs while Zach Becker also had two hits and two RBIs to lead the BOP offense. Aden Brummel had two hits and drove in a run while Blackwell had his homer and two runs batted in. Darrin Pierce tripled and drove in a run and Henry DeYoung, Aron Trevino and Nolan Mennenga each singled.

Sipe led Fitness Premier with 1 hit and two RBIs while Carter Dronenberg also singled.

Blackwell fanned six as the Bank of Pontiac starter on the bump. DeYoung set down four on strikes and Masching struck out three.

Andrew Lauritsen had seven punchouts for Fitness Premier. Hunter Christenson struck out two, Toby Hansen fanned one and Cale Christenson had three Ks.

IAWC 12, Fraher Ford 1

A seven-run inning pushed Illinois American Water Company to a 12-1victory over Fraher Ford in a late game.

IAWC scored three runs in the first inning and led 5-0 after two frames before erupting for seven in the third. IAWC had three run-scoring doubles in the third inning.

Peyton VonHolten had two doubles, a single and drove in three runs in pacing the IAWC offense. Mason Schlosser had a double, single and two RBIs and Cole Marsack had two hits and a run batted in. Boden Brooks doubled and drove in a run and Anderson Horning had a two-base hit. Logan Henry and Logan Kneip each had a hit and RBI.

Evan Wolf singled for Fraher. Noah Bates drove in the Fraher Ford run.

Schlosser struck out five and VonHolten fanned one for IAWC. Zakery Phinney had four strikeouts and Liam Reilly set down three on strikes.

Peanut League

Samuel Dewald tripled to plate the only run of the game as Ehresman Performance shut out Lyons-Sullivan Realty 1-0 in Peanut League play.

Drew Christensen singled to lead off the game and scored on the Dewald triple. Those were the two base hits for Ehresman Performance.

Tyler Newbury had two hits while Adam Vitzthum, Cody Pinkerton, Patrick Diaz and Tyler Beebe each singled for Lyons-Sullivan.