Madelynn Uitermarkt and Lilly DeBord were Illinois Coaches Association-Softball Class 2A all-state third team selections on Tuesday.

Uitermarkt and DeBord were both seniors on the Kewanee High School team that went 13-13 on the season.

Uitermarkt, a second baseman, had a .412 batting average. Playing in 26 games, she also had six home runs and six stolen bases.

DeBord, a third baseman, had a .458 batting average. She played in 20 games after being out a portion of the season with a leg injury. She had 22 hits and a home run.

“Both Mads and Lilly are very deserving of this honor as a reward for their hard work,” said Kewanee coach Rob Weston. “From the time I began coaching here they have both bought into what we are trying to teach in our program. Madelynn and Lilly join Dani Neuleib from last years team as all state players representing Kewanee bringing pride to not only to our team and coaching staff but to our community.”

Several players from the Three Rivers Conference schools made all-state.

In Class 1A, St. Bede’s Maggie Sons was a first-team selection and Abbie May was a second-team selection.

In Class 2A, a first-team pick was shortstop Amelia Thomas of Rockridge. Second-team picks were shortstop Erica Thulen of Erie-Prophetstown, outfielder Hannah Hart of Hall, pitcher Jenna Drish of Orion, outfielders Kadey Garrett and Lea Kendall of Rockridge, shortstop Madison Craft of Newman Central Catholic and catcher Jenna Johnson of Newman. Third-team picks were Calisa Steel and Jaden Johnson of Erie-Prophetstown, Sara Perkins of Hall, Marly Lillibridge of Orion, Lexi Hines of Rockridge, and Hailey Frank and Elle Koerner of Newman.