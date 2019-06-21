Abilities Plus sent an enthusiastic group of competitors to the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Normal. The team returned with 14 medals, including seven golds.

Competitors also snagged ribbons for fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the track and field competition held June 7-9 at Illinois State University.

“Abilities Plus is very grateful to the coaches, volunteers, and family members who assisted this season, along with Kewanee High School for the use of the track and gym facilities for practices,” said Kim Walker, executive director for Abilities Plus, in news release.

One of the gold-medal performances was by the 4x100-meter relay, which included Cindy Hansen, Kelly Mulcahy, Morgan Thorp and Abby Thorp.

Double-winners were Hansen, who also scored a gold in the 50 meter run, and Morgan Thorp, who had a gold in the 40 meter run.

Abilities Plus’ other gold medalist was Sherry Martin, who won the 25 meter assisted walk.

Mulcahy had a fourth in the mini javelin, Abby Thorp a silver in the 40 meter run, Erick Sierra had a silver in the long jump and a fourth in the 800 meter run.

Andrea Millner had a silver in the softball throw. Michael Phelps had a silver in the mini javelin. Derek Neal had a bronze in the 100 meter walk and a fifth in the mini javelin.

Sara Carmichael had a bronze in the tennis ball throw.

Roxanne Barnes was fifth in the 100 meter walk, Steven Vestraete was fifth in the softball throw and Jerry Vervynck was fifth in the tennis ball throw.