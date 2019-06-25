Summer Nationals from Fairbury Speedway

A squirrel is known to be deceptive and quick. Nicknamed “Squirrel,” Chatham’s Brian Shirley showed these traits as he mastered the Fairbury Speedway track to win the Summer Nationals race Saturday night.

Also taking checkered flags on the night were Mike Harrison, who won the Summit Modified National race, and Tommy Duncan, who came out ahead in the sportsman feature.

Shirley tried running the bottom groove in the 50-lap event, presented by Rhino Ag. But a rally by Frank Heckenast Jr. forced “Squirrel” to the top side of the speedway.

Shirley was able turn back Heckenast Jr. and secure the $10,000 check, extending his lead in the month long tour.

The 31st appearance by the DIRTcar Summer Nationals to Fairbury saw 38 late models sign up. In time trials, Gordy Gundaker (St. Charles, Mo.) led Group One qualifying at 12.694 seconds, while a lap of 12.631 by Frankfort’s Heckenast led Group Two.

Four heat races were held with Gundaker, Shirley, Heckenast and Kyle Bronson (Brandon, Fla.) taking the wins. Brent McKinnon (Carlyle) won the C-main and Shannon Babb (Moweaqua) taking the B-main.

Using his outside, front-row starting position, Bronson vaulted into the lead at the start of the main event with Shirley, Gundaker, Heckenast and Tanner English in pursuit. On the 13th circuit as Bronson built a straight away lead but jumped the cushion in turn one, allowing Shirley to close the leader’s margin.

While Shirley was able to each closer to Bronson, Gundaker soon joined in the battle for the race lead.

Shirley took over the front position on lap 16. Gundaker, hooked up on the bottom, also got by Bronson and got a break as a caution flag evaporated Shirley’s lead on the 19th lap.

When the race went back green, Shirley worked the top side to perfection, as Gundaker, Heckenast, English and Babb followed. Heckenast made his move, taking second, and tried the top and bottom of the track. Several slide job attempts by Heckenast proved to be futile as Shirley clung to the lead, earning his 22nd career Summer National trophy and second win of the year at Fairbury.

“My crew told me to run the bottom the last 15 laps,” an exhausted Shirley said. “I tried to run it after that caution. Frankie was good on the bottom and about got me. I just put it to the floor and do what I did on the high side and we were able to come out on top.”

Heckenast was second and was followed by English. Bobby Pierce and Babb charged through the field for fourth and fifth, respectively. Gundaker led the second five with Scott Schmitt, Kevin Weaver, Rusty Schlenk and Mike Spatola in tow.

The Summit Modified National race had 38 drivers for the 30-lap, $2,000-to-win race. Pontiac’s Jeffrey Ledford clipped a lap of 14.274 seconds to lead Group One qualifiers and Mike McKinney at a lap of 14.156 to lead Group Two.

Harrison (Highland), Nick Hoffman (Mooresville, N.C.), McKinney and Allen Weisser (Peoria) took heat race wins. Jason Hastings (Kankakee) and Steven Brooks (New Lenox) advanced by winning their semi-features.

Hoffman led at the start with McKinney, Tyler Nicely, Harrison and Weisser providing the early challenge. As Hoffman was running the middle, McKinney on the bottom, and Harrison at the top, both looked for momentum to propel them by the race leader. Harrison’s break came on lap 10 as he overtook Hoffman for the lead.

After a caution on lap 13, both drivers pulled away from the field. Hoffman kept close tabs on Harrison in hopes of a mistake by the race leader.

Harrison held on to the lead for his first Summit Modified win of the tour.

“Fairbury, you have to live or die by the cushion and nine times out of ten, I live by it,” Harrison said. “We have been struggling with this car. We have been working and working on it and, hopefully, I think we have found something.

“The modified class is tough. Every win you have to cherish like it could be your last win. You just never know.”

Hoffman was second, followed by McKinney, Weisser and Ledford in the top five. The second five consisted of Tyler Nicely, Will Krump, Tommy Sheppard Jr., Hunt Gossum and Brody Pompe.

The 15-lap CR Towing Sportsman race drew 15 entries for a $400-to-win special. Point leader Tommy Duncan of Metamora toured the track at 15.052 seconds for the fast time. Tyler Roth (Fairbury) and Michael Ledford (Pontiac) won their respective heat races.

Pole sitter Ledford took the lead at the drop of the green flag, followed by Roth, Duncan, Wes Odell and Brian Albus.

After a caution on the third lap, Duncan showed his muscle on the restart and quickly wrestled the lead away from Ledford. Duncan wasted little time in pulling away from the field.

With four laps to go, Roth overtook Ledford for second and was able to make a little gain on the race leader. As Jim Whittington waved the checkered flag, Duncan secured his fourth straight feature win.

“My car has been great all year and I can’t thank my crew and sponsors enough. We have gotten lucky a few times, but it’s been a good year,” said Duncan.

Following Duncan to the line were Roth, Ledford, Albus and Steve Mattingly. Amber Crouch took sixth with Lyndon Whitfill, Odell, Matt Ramer and Scott Williams following.

This Saturday will feature a FALS Cup weekly card. Late models (30 laps), modified (25 laps), street stock (15 laps), sportsman (15 laps) and Hobby-Modified (12 laps) will contest the quarter-mile clay track. Spectator gates open at 2 p.m., hot laps are at 5:45, qualifying at 6:15 and racing is at 7.