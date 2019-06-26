Little League tournament begins

Better late than never. Six days after it was originally scheduled, the Little League tournament finally began Tuesday at the Rec-Plex.

The tourney was scheduled to begin last Wednesday but inclement weather forced the event to be pushed back.

Bank of Pontiac, Selig Group, Illinois American Water Company and Country Financial moved into the semifinal round of the Little League tournament with wins Tuesday.

Bank of Pontiac 15, Dairy Queen 5

Although Dairy Queen scored first, it was Bank of Pontiac who had the most offense in its 15-5 win. DQ got a run in the top of the first inning when Johnny Finnegan doubled in Joshua Hartke.

Bank of Pontiac reacted in the bottom of the first with six runs. Aron Trevino and Aden Brummel led off the BOP first with a pair of two-base hits that tied the game. Darrin Pierce had a two-run single and Brummel added his second double, this one driving in two runs.

BOP added a run in the second inning and, after Dairy Queen scored twice in the top of the third, added three runs in the bottom of the inning for a 10-3 advantage. DQ added two more runs in the fourth but Bank of Pontiac ended the game with a five-run fourth. Trevino singled to plate Pierce with the game-ending tally.

Nolan Mennenga had a triple, double and single to go with four runs batted in to lead the Bank of Pontiac offense. Brummel had a pair of doubles, a single and three RBIs while Trevino contributed a double, two singles and a run batted in. Pierce had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs while Trenton Blackwell had a double, single and RBI. Henry DeYoung doubled and Zach Becker singled and drove in a run.

Brummel struck out seven in 2 2/3 innings for BOP. Mennenga fanned two in relief. Owen Stroh struck out two and Finnegan fanned five for Dairy Queen.

Finnegan had a double and RBI and Noah Long singled and drove in a run for Dairy Queen. Hartke doubled and Aiden Prendergast drove in a run.

IAWC 4, Fraher Ford 2

A three-run fifth inning lifted Illinois American Water Company to a 4-2 win over Fraher Ford in the other early game.

IAWC scored a run in the bottom of the first inning but Fraher pushed across two in the fourth frame for a 2-1 lead. IAWC got three runs in the fifth inning, including Anderson Horning scoring the go-ahead tally on a wild pitch.

Peyton VonHolten had a double with Horning, Mason Schlosser and Cole Marsack each getting a single for IAWC. Logan Henry drove in a run.

Schlosser and VonHolten shared pitching duties and each recorded seven strikeouts for IAWC. Zakery Phinney and Trevor McCoy pitched for Fraher with each recording four punchouts.

Phinney had two hits for Fraher Ford. Liam Reilly had a double and run batted in while Hunter Paulsen, McCoy and Noah Bates each singled.

Selig 12, Heller Motors 2

Selig Group took advantage of some Heller Motors miscues and chalked up nine runs in one inning en route to a 12-2 victory.

A run in the second inning gave Selig Group the early lead. The nine-run outburst followed in the third as the lead grew to 10-0.

Heller plated two runs in the top of the fourth only to yield two runs in the bottom of the inning as Selig ended the contest and moved on.

Carson Walker had a triple, two singles and three runs batted in to lead the Selig offense. Justin Tovrea had a pair of singles and two RBIs while Ben Melchers collected a triple, single and RBI. Tommy Oestmann and Owen Masching had two hits and a run batted in each and Christopher Wipfer drove in a run.

Carlito Lattin, Austin Quick and Parker Gray each singled for Heller Motors. Brandon Wink drove in a run.

Melchers started on the bump for Selig and struck out five. Oestmann fanned three. Cole Rapp struck out two as Heller’s starter. Lattin punched out one.

Country 7, Fitness Premier 4

Country Financial rallied twice to advance with a 7-4 victory over Fitness Premier.

Fitness Premier scored a run in the second inning and added a tally in the fourth for a 2-0 lead. Country pushed across three runs in the last of the fourth. Talon Burgess doubled to drive in the go-ahead marker.

But a pair of runs in the top of the fifth gave Fitness Premier the lead back. Both runs scored on Charlie Sipe two-base hit.

Country Financial regained the edge when Camden Fenton belted a three-run homer for a 6-4 lead. One more tally gave Country the final difference.

Fenton had his homer and three RBIs for Country. Ryson Eilts had two hits and drove in a run and Wyatt Berry collected a triple and double. Burgess had a double and RBI and Zack Legner drove in a run.

Eilts struck out six and Berry fanned two on the bump for Country. Carter Dronenberg started and struck out seven for Fitness Premier. Mason Rich fanned two and Sipe struck out one.

Cale Christenson had a double and single while Sipe had a double and two RBIs. Mason Fiorini also drove in a run.