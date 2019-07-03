City Series Game 3

A three-run first inning was the key to winning Game 3 on the field, but it was the perseverance of the team that made Bank of Pontiac City Series champions. BOP defeated Selig Group 8-4 Tuesday at the Rec-Plex to take home the top trophy.

It wasn’t easy because Bank of Pontiac had to rally from a one-game deficit after losing a three-run lead in the final inning and dropping Game 1. BOP rebounded Monday in Game 2 in an elimination contest that forced Tuesday’s rubber game.

“The biggest thing was the kids staying positive and believing they could do this,” BOP head coach Matt Brummel said. “The first game we lost in a heartbreak fashion. I told the kids it’s how you respond; they responded well and pulled off a ‘Vanderbilt’ victory — Vanderbilt had to do the same thing against Michigan — and they pulled it off.”

Vanderbilt lost the first game to Michigan in the best-of-three championship set for the College World Series title. The Commodores rallied to win the next two for the national title.

In the world scope, the Pontiac Little League City Series might not be so big, but for those who have ever played in it, this is as big as it gets.

“I’m just happy for the kids,” Brummel added.

It was a three-run first inning that was the key for Bank of Pontiac. Henry DeYoung, who started all three games, got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first, and then got run support in the bottom of the frame.

Aron Trevino led off with a walk against Selig starter Justin Tovrea. Aden Brummel reached on a fielder’s choice before Trent Blackwell laced a double past third down the left field line. Brummel scored on the play for the lead that BOP did not relinquish.

DeYoung helped his cause with a triple to left that scored Blackwell. DeYoung scored on a wild pitch three batters later for a 3-0 lead.

“We were home, the last couple of games the away team was scoring, getting ahead early,” Coach Brummel said. “To get ahead early, it was a good feeling.”

DeYoung allowed a two-out triple to A.J. DeLong but got out the second unscathed. His BOP teammates then gave him another run for a 4-0 lead.

Darrin Pierce led off with a single for Bank of Pontiac in the second. He scored on Blackwell’s second base hit of the night.

Selig loaded the bases with two outs again in the third inning but got nothing as DeYoung escaped trouble for his third shut out inning.

Coach Brummel noted afterward that a key was making sure his top two hurlers were good to go on this warm and humid evening. DeYoung finished with a line of five strikeouts, four walks and three hits allowed was followed by Blackwell, who fanned eight but walked three and gave up four runs on four hits. Three of those runs came in the sixth when fatigue might have been a factor.

The BOP hurlers also got help from the defense, who did not allow much get past them.

“They played clean, got the ball in quickly,” Coach Brummel said of his team’s defense. “Everything that was hit they bodied up, got in front of the ball.”

Selig did get on the board in the top of the fourth inning. DeLong came through with a two-out base hit that scored Colton Woodcock.

Bank of Pontiac responded with a three-run outburst to extend its lead to 7-1.

DeYoung singled with two outs to drive in Trevino and Mennenga followed with a triple that chased Brummel and DeYoung across the plate.

BOP pushed across a run in the fifth inning to make things tougher on Selig. Zach Becker doubled, stole third and scored when the throw went into left field.

Selig Group was in a terrible jam, trailing by seven with one inning remaining. Selig rallied with five runs in the final frame to win Game 1. It was going to take another such effort to at least keep this game going.

Tommy Oestmann singled to lead off the Selig sixth and Masching singled one out later. Things were looking dismal after a strikeout, but Woodcock and Daylen Orsowy drew free passes. Oestmann had scored on a passed ball during Orsowy’s at bat.

DeLong drove in another run with a base hit before Woodcock scored on a wild pitch.

Blackwell got out of when he fanned Nathaniel Zotz for the final out.

“They didn’t give up on themselves,” Selig head coach Dan Tovrea said. “The lower half put the bat on the ball and we scored three runs.

“We just could catch a break. We couldn’t hit the holes, they hit the holes. It’s just one of those games, it went their way.”

DeYoung had a triple, single and two runs batted in and Blackwell had a double, single and two RBIs for Bank of Pontiac (16-3). Mennenga had a triple and two runs batted in while Becker had a two-base hit. Trevino, Connor Johnson and Pierce each singled.

DeLong was the hitting star for Selig (10-5-1) with three safeties, including a triple. He drove in two runs. Oestmann had two hits while Ben Melchers and Masching each singled.

Justin Tovrea took the loss for Selig after giving up four runs on four hits and five walks. He struck out three. Zotz fanned four, walked two and yielded three runs on three hits. Melchers struck out one and allowed a run on one hit.