GALVA — Galva High School grad Caelin Foley, 18, was overall winner of the Galva Freedom Fest 5K on Thursday, July 4.

Foley finished in 16 minutes 46 seconds.

Jacki Mateas, 27, of Brimfield won the women’s division. She was ninth overall and finished in 20:22.

The race had 184 participants.

Men’s Division

Ben Learned, 18, a Washington High School grad, was second overall in 18:06. Ryan Olson, 23, of Galva was third overall in 18:26.

Seth Applegate, 24, was fourth in 19:21; Aaron Kayser, 39, was fifth in 19:56; Nicholas Miller, 17, was sixth in 19:58; Alex Welch, 15, was seventh in 20:18; Nick Janson, 16, was eighth in 20:18, Jim Cheney, 55, was ninth in the division and 10th overall in 20:31; and Shawn Kendall, 40, was 10th in the division and 11th overall in 20:48.

Age group winners for the men were:

9 and under: Corben Strand, 29:19.

10-14: Dominic Cantarini, 21:04.

15-19: Foley, 16:46.

20-24: Olson, 18:26.

25-29: Derek Foley, 21:53.

30-34: Lindberg, 22:04.

35-39: Kayser, 19:56.

40-44: Kendall, 20:48.

45-49: Dave Hummel, 21:46.

50-54: Troy Bird, 24:28.

55-59: Jim Cheney, 20:31.

60-64: Dave Benson, 23:19.

65-69: None

70 and older: Jim Clarko, 35:34.

Women’s Division

Olivia Frail, 17, of Stark County High School was second and 13th overall in 21:11. Wendy Paul, 43, was third and 19th overall in 21:47. Kendra Downing, 14, was fourth and 25th overall in 22:17. Izzy Nordstrom, 15, was fifth and 34th overall in 23:12.

Rounding out the women’s top 10 was Carolino Gallagher, 14, in 23:32; Lisa Stissler, 42, of Galva in 24:19; Shea Pivnicka, 21, in 24:39, Laura Stevens, 15, in 24:43 and Sedonie Schneider, 11, in 24:45.

Age group winners for the women were:

9 and under: None.

10-14: Downing, 22:17.

15-19: Frail, 21:11.

20-24: Pivnicka, 24:39.

25-29: Mateas, 20:22.

30-34: Beth Johnston, 29:19.

35-39: Amanda Bickett, 27:47.

40-44: Paul, 21:47.

45-49: Anne Giffey, 31:13.

50-54: Barb McKown, 24:50.

55-59: Deb Applegate, 33:35.

60-64: Patricia Gerond, 36:44.

65-69: Julie Palmgren, 30:57.

70 and older: Sandra Theobold, 48:24.