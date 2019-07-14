ROCK ISLAND — The varsity volleyball squads from Kewanee and Annawan both played shorthanded Friday as summer activities took some of their players elsewhere.

So it fell to their coaches to improvise lineups during the daylong Augustana College Tournament held at Roy J. Carver Center for Physical Education.

For Kewanee coach Claire Nichols, the scramble was to fill spots left by players taking part in a mission trip. She shuffled three different players into the setter’s position while others played out of their accustomed spots.

Meanwhile, Annawan co-coach Gina Peterson filled the gap left by the absence of a 5-foot-11 blocker. She had 5-foot-4 setter Coutney Baele operate from out of the front row, meaning one of the shortest players on the roster defended as a middle blocker.

Above all else, the jamboree-style tournament was a test of endurance: Ten squads played a total of 24 matches in sweltering conditions. Big industrial-sized fans ran in the four corners of the facility, but the only real relief came between matches when players retreated beneath a shade tree outdoors.

By the championship round, everyone played on leaden legs.

Orion won the event by defeating Moline in two straight sets in the championship. Both schools won their respective pools. Orion was unbeaten in four matches while Moline had three wins and a tie.

Kewanee

Kewanee finished fourth in its round-robin pool and sixth overall, falling to Monmouth-Roseville 25-19, 25-23 in the fifth-place match.

“It’s raw, definitely raw right now,” Nichols said. Kewanee had returning seniors Gracey Damron and Alyson Shafer on the floor, but the remainder of the players “haven’t seen varsity play before like they did today.”

Dana Eble and Ailynn Duarte each got a pair of kills in the first set, relying on Damron’s turn at setter for the assists. Kewanee did tighten up defensively, getting more ups off attacks than it had in previous matches.

In the second set, Kewanee forced ties at 6 and 10, and even fought back after trailing 22-19. Kewanee played nip and tuck with M-R, Duarte had a block assist and a block solo during that stretch. Shafer got a pair of kills. But M-R never gave up the lead, and after some back-and-forth possessions, won the second set by two.

Kewanee opened against Moline. Moline won 25-23, 25-17, and it was one of the few times it was challenged in pool play.

Kewanee took two from Davenport Central A, 25-16, 25-19. Kewanee dropped a pair to Mondovi, Wis., 25-19, 25-18. In Kewanee’s final pool play match, a free-swinging Rock Island squad won 25-15, 25-12. Both Mondovi and Rock Island exploited Kewanee’s weakness at receiving serves.

“Lots to work on before August,” Nichols said. “We’ve got time.”

Annawan

Annawan placed second in its round robin pool and was fourth overall, losing to Rock Island

25-18, 27-25 in the third-place match.

In the first set, Annawan got strong offensive production from attacker Ella Manuel, who had three kills and two service aces. But the team also had attack errors, attributed to the fatigue.

In the second set, Annawan played more conservatively. That meant fewer spiking attempts off sets. But Annwan scored on opportunistic kills off free balls by Reese Randall and Madison Rusk, producing a 16-8 advantage. Rock Island made adjustments, however, mainly by being more aggressive on the block. After tying the score at 21, Rock Island took a 24-22 lead. It never relinquished the advantage.

“I want to thank Augie for having us down here,” said Peterson. “I thought our girls competed very well at a higher level. That’s what we needed to see. To see what we’ve got coming for the season.”

During pool play, Annawan opened the first session against Orion, which won 25-13, 25-17. Annawan defeated Ottawa 25-13, 25-23. Later, Annawan managed a split against Monmouth-Roseville, with M-R taking the first set 25-22 and Annawan the second 25-19. Annawan closed out pool play with a 25-21, 25-22 win over Davenport Central B.