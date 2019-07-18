The Annawan-Wethersfield football team hit the practice field on Monday evening in shirts, shorts, helmets and cleats.

In an otherwise warm summer, it was pleasant evening for those first set of offseason drills, part of the transitional process for a new coach.

Logan Willits, a former assistant, was named head coach shortly after Brandon Johnston resigned to take a job as a school administrator at an Arizona high school.

“Even with our juniors and seniors, we’re not changing stuff,” Willits said. “The transitions been pretty smooth. Schematically we’re going to be very similar. But we’re going to have to refresh.”

The team’s goal for this first practice was pretty straightforward. “Gettting everybody out here and develop the key skills and fundamentals that we’re going to use during the course of the season,” Willits said.

After a series of calisthenics, Willits divided the personnel into traditional units. Willits worked with the line.

“Football’s not a year-round sport,” he said. “You know, a lot of kids get in, get some shots in. They take swings, play catch in baseball. Football is strictly a seasonal sport. So it does take some review. We’ve got a lot of upperclassmen. But they need this review so we can hit the ground running.”

Annawan-Wethersfield was 6-4 and a playoff qualifier last season. A-W opens Aug. 30 at Carthage (Illini West). Its first home game will be Sept. 6 against Farmington.

So far, the team has devoted the offseason to working in the weight room. It did participate in the Princeton 7 on 7 / Lineman Challenge on Saturday.

Willits said the team will focus on technique in these two weeks of camp. He said some of the upperclassmen are going through position changes, either filling gaps left by graduates or finding the best way they can contribute and bring younger players along. “We’re going to monitor that,” he said. “We’re really going to see what they’re going to do; see if we need to shuffle people around.”