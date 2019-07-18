BLOOMINGTON — Stephanie Martinez earned a championship belt and two of her Kewanee High School teammates finished second Saturday at the Midwest Nationals at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.

The two Kewanee second-place finishers were Ryan Welgat in the 11th and 12th-grade division and Skylar Summy in the ninth- and 10th-grade grade division.

Kewanee had three other competitors place in their respective divisions. The contingent was accompanied by Joe Eads, nephew of Kewanee coach Charley Eads, who won a men’s open division title in his weight class.

As a team, Kewanee placed 18th out of 301 teams.

Martinez, competing in the high school girls division, won three matches in the 147- to 152-pound weight class, which was conducted as a round-robin. She won by fall at 2:44 against Isabella Downs of The Compound, scored a 4-2 decision over Monica Thies of Warrenton Wrestling Club and won by fall over Kewanee teammate Katie Johnson at 1:13.

“She did very well,” said Charley Eads. “One of the matches she won when she scored with 1 second left on the clock.”

Johnson, who finished fourth, lost by fall to Thies at 0:35 and by fall to Downs at 0:54.

Also competing in the girls division, Alejandra Martinez took fourth in the 99- to 110-pound weight class for sixth- to eighth-graders. She lost by fall at 1:25 to Jasmine Brown of Central Illinois Academy, by fall at 0:18 to Avery Smith of Waterloo Bulldog Wrestling and by 9-0 decision to Kyley-Ann Blair of Peoria Wizards.

The boys divisions were organized as elimination brackets.

Welgat lost the title match of the 106- to 115-pound weight class to Coby Haney of Mattoon by fall at 3:16. Earlier, Welgat defeated Nicholas Callaghan by fall at 1:52 and Anthony Chrun of St. Louis Warriors by fall at 3:38.

Summy lost by fall Brandon Hoselton of The Compound in the 200- to 217-pound weight class title match. Earlier, Summy defeated Oak Park’s Allyn Johnson by a 3-0 decision and defeated TJ Trained’s John Rathburn by fall at 2:45.

In the 229- to 287-pound weight class for ninth- to 10th-grade boys, Trevor Simaytis placed sixth. He opened with a victory by fall at 2:39 against Jonah Stout of Portage High School. Simaytis then lost his next three matches: by fall at 1:08 to Evan Bragee of Fort Zumwalt South, by fall at 0:13 to Fabian Gonzalez of OS/WN and by fall at 0:44 to Khalil Marshall.

Joe Eads, a Morrison High School grad who wrestles for William Penn, won the open 134- to 146-pound weight class. Eads had a 6-3 decision over Jaylen Carson of Arkansas, a 2-1 decision over D.J. Millet of Top Doggz and by fall at 2:40 to Matt Joyce of SloshKosh in the championship.

The Midwest Nationals was created in 2004 to promote the growth and development of wrestling in the Bloomington-Normal area during the second weekend of July. It aims to generate tourism, provide a competitive tournament and to offer instruction from elite-level coaches and champions. Olympic gold medalists Cael Sanderson, Dan Gable and Ben Peterson have been among the past instructors. Others have been Kyle Maynard, Anthony Robles, Sally Roberts and Olympic coach Lee Kemp.

Results

Girls

High school

147-152 weight class

Monica Thies, Warrenton Wrestling d. Katie Johnson, Kewanee High School, by fall 0:35

Stephanie Martinez, Kewanee High School, d. Isabella Downs, The Compound, by fall 2:44

Stephanie Martinez, KHS, d. Monica Thies, Warrenton Wrestling, by 4-2 decision

Isabella Downs, the Compound, d. Katie Johnson, KHS, by fall 0:54

Stephanie Martinez, KHS, d. Katie Johnson, KHS, by fall 1:13

6th-8th grade

99-101 weight class

Jasmine Brown, Central Illinois Academy of Wrestling, d. Alejandra Martinez, KHS, by fall 1:25

Avery Smith, Waterloo Bulldog Wrestling, d. Alejandra Martinez, KHS by fall 0:18

Kyley-Ann Blair, Peoria Wizards, d. Alejandra Martinez, KHS, by 9-0 decision

Boys

High school, grades 9-10

200-217 weight class

Skylar Summy, KHS, d. Allyn Johnson, Oak Park, by 3-0 decision

Skylar Summy, KHS, d. John Rathburn, TJ Trained, by fall 2:45

Championship: Brandon Hoselton, the Compound, d. Skylar Summy by fall 1:19

High school, grades 11-12

106-115 weight class

Ryan Welgat, KHS, d. Nicholas Callaghan by fall 1:52

Ryan Welgat, KHS d. Anthony Chrun, St. Louis Warriors, by fall 3:38

Championship: Coby Haney, Mattoon, d. Ryan Welgat, KHS, by fall 3:16

High school, grades 11-12

229-287 weight class

Trevor Simaytis, KHS, d. Jonah Stout, Portage High School, by fall 2:39

Evan Bragee, Fort Zumwalt South, d. Trevor Simaytis, by fall 1:08

Fabian Gonzalez, OS/WN d. Trevor Simaytis by fall 0:13.

Fifth place: Khalil Marshall d. Trevor Simaytis by fall 0:44

Men’s College/Open

134-146 weight class

Joe Eads, William Penn, d. Jaylen Carson, Arkansas by 6-3 decision

Joe Eads d. DJ Millet, Top Doggz by 2-1 decision

Championship: Joe Eads d. Matt Joyce, SloshKosh, by fall 2:40