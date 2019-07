WYANET — Princeton White Sox defeated Kewanee Allstate 14-4 in the championship game of the Western Bureau Valley baseball league.

The game was called after four innings.

The farm league is for players in seventh, eighth and ninth grades.

Kewanee Allstate scored twice in the first inning and twice in the third inning. In the first inning, Cal Clucas had a two-run home run. In the third, after Mason Landon and Claucus each walked, they came in on Corbin Powers’ double to right.