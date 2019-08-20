Racing from Fairbury

Rain played into the racing slate at Fairbury Speedway during the 143rd run of the Fairbury Fair. Rainfall earlier in the day Saturday washed out the scheduled event for that night.

On Thursday, after rain knocked out a July date at the Fairbury Speedway, the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League returned as part of the fair events.

Gracing victory lane Thursday were Zeb Wise (midgets), Allen Weisser (modified) and Aaron Heck (pro late model).

Outside front row starter, Wise (Angola, Ind.) survived two cautions before the green flag wave before taking the lead in the 30-lap race. Threading his way on the high banks of Fairbury Speedway, Wise jumped out to a commanding lead as Tyler Courtney and Logan Seavey trailed.

Courtney seemingly erased a straight away deficit and slide jobbed Wise for the lead with six laps to go. A caution flag fell, nullifying Courtney’s pass and Wise returned as the race leader.

On the restart, Wise pulled away as Courtney had his hands full with Seavey looking to move up in the running order. Following a caution with two laps to go, Wise smashed the load pedal, running away from his competition and scoring his second career POWRi win.

Seavey overtook Courtney for second in a hotly contested battle, while Tanner Thorson, Zach Daum, Robert Dalby, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Jesse Colwell, Tanner Carrick, and Cannon McIntosh completed the top 10.

With 27 POWRi drivers on hand, three heat races were held. Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.), Courtney (Indianapolis) and Dalby (Anaheim, Calif.) took the wins. Klaasmeyer (Paola, Kan.) was the semi feature winner.

The 25-lap modified race attracted 23 entries for their $1,500-to-win contest. Point leader Allen Weisser earned fast time honors with a lap of 13.951 seconds. Weisser, Danny Schwartz and Jeffrey Ledford took the wins in their heat races, while Jay Ledford advanced to the feature by winning the semi.

Pole sitter Weisser used the bottom of the track to his advantage by leading on the start. On the trail to unseat Weisser, Mike Harrison, Schwartz and Jeffrey Ledford gave all that Weisser could handle in looking to make their way to the front.

Harrison had a left front tire go flat, ending his night on the 14th circuit. Schwartz and Ledford put up a fight for the lead before Weisser was able to pull away in the closing laps in taking his seventh Fairbury win of the year.

Schwartz, Ledford, Steven Brooks, Jim Farris, Kyle Hammer, Austin Lynn, Michael Ledford, Nick Clubb and Dan Rork rounded out the top 10.

A field of 24 pro late models signed in for their $500-to-win, 20-lap special. Chase Osterhoff (Kankakee) claimed quick time at a lap of 13.676 seconds. Jose Parga (New Berlin), Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg) and Cullom’s Torin Mettille won heat races, and Tony Thoennes (Normal) was the semi winner.

Tied for the lead in the UMP DIRT Car national points, Aaron Heck (Mt. Vernon) and Ewing challenged each other till the last lap of the feature race. In his first-ever appearance to Fairbury, Heck was able hold off Ewing and take a hard fought win. The remainder of the top 10 were Parga, Mettille, Bobby Richey, Chris Dick, Blaze Burwell, Roben Huffman, Michael Marden and Sam Halsted.