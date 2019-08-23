Trey Rogers shot a 3-over-par 39 as medalist as Mid-County defeated Annawan-Wethersfield in a dual meet Thursday on the front nine at Oak Run.

In team scores, Mid-County had 170, Annawan-Wethersfield 214.

Also scoring for Mid-County were Tristan Rogers at 41, Kaden Willer at 44 and Jaxson Willer at 46.

For A-W, Jacob Cathelyn had a 49, Josh Sims 51, Rhett Hulick 53 and Ben Ryan 61,

At Baker Park

St. Bede won a triangular match against host Kewanee and Ridgewood played on the front nine.

St. Bede’s Nathan Potthoff shot a 2-over-par 37 as medalist. As a team, St. Bede had a 173 score.

For Kewanee, which was at 177, Riley Hansen shot a 38, Walkyr Peed a 45, Mya Mirocha a 47 and Natalie Yepsen a 47.

For Ridgewood, at 182, Ganon Grechman had a 44, Wiley Hart a 44, Bill Bumann a 46 and Kyle Nimrick a 48.