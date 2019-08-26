What you need to know about the Kewanee soccer team:

Seeing senior Santos Contreras play is a treat.

A schedule that is predominantly home matches gives fans 15 opportunities to treat themselves.

Santos, the top goal-scorer in Kewanee High School history, has his sights set on the 100-goal milestone. He has 69 now. Last year, he scored 35.

Moreover, the team lost only one player to graduation. Last year’s squad went 9-12-2.

“We have high expectations compared with last year,” says coach Franky Grejeda. “Skill wise, positioning. It’s a great advantage to take the work from last year (and apply it to this season).”

In addition to Santos in the center, the rest of the team shares the same principal characteristics as him.

“Speed. We’ve got a lot of fast players,” Grejeda says. “It’s one of our strongest areas: Moving the ball faster along the field.”

Advancing the ball will require proficiency in passing, and junior Kaden Peterson and senior Luis Nunez fill that bill. “Peterson, he’s got a really, really good leg,” Grejeda says. “Nunez, he can be accurate with those passes.”

Defensively, the focal point is senior Samuel Burkhart. “He can anticipate a lot. He’s a smart player … growing in the game, making his own decisions,” Grejeda says.

As for the schedule that is overloaded with home matches, Grejada says the biggest advantage comes in the off days between. “Last year, we didn’t have time to practice, being on the road two or three times a week, we were getting so tired at the end of the week. We needed that day to rest,” Grejeda says. “This year we’re going to have more opportunity to practice between those games. Now they can go home early and we can make adjustments.”

The season opens Monday against Limestone Community at Northeast Park. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

Roster

No. Name

1 Alex Torres

2 Eddie Leon

3 Jose Chavez

4 Thomas Hewitt

5 Samuel Burkhart

6 Gregory Wolf

9 Izac Contreras

7 Santos Contreras

8 Kaden Peterson

10 Carley Crabtree

11 Corbin VanDeSampel

12 Logan Salisbury

15 Malachi Israel

16 Sheadon Oetzel

17 Raul Cardoso

19 Julian Quintero

20 Heaven Pinnick

21 Luis Nunez

22 Hector Alcazar

23 Mikah Israel

24 Omar Zepeda

26 Daniel Sanchez

27 Cavius Reed

28 Henry Burkhart

29 Guillermo Riggen

31 Cesar Chavez

38 Benjamin Bravo

40 David Ocampo