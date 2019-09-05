A look at the Week 2 football game between Prairie Central and Central Catholic

Prairie Central will enter a rather tricky matchup against Bloomington (Central Catholic) Friday. Despite losing 11 straight games, including an 8-7 decision at Pontiac last week, the Saints have much more optimism under a new coaching staff to turn things around this season.

Kevin Braucht, a BCC alum, enters his first year as head coach of the Saints. Braucht replaced Joe Walters, who now serves as an assistant coach on PC coach Andrew Quain’s staff.

Although the Saints have not had much recent success, Quain feels a game at BCC will be very tough for his young Hawks.

“I don’t think you can underestimate that they’re playing a home game under a new coaching staff,” Quain said. “I would expect that the stadium is going to be a hopping place down there, so our kids are going to have to learn how to go down in a hostile territory and play four quarters.”

In the past, the Saints have been known for playing a very tough, hard-nosed brand of football. While BCC still holds a lot of its values under Braucht, there are also some glaring differences. Most notably, the Saints have turned to a spread-type offense.

In Week 1 against Pontiac, the Saints looked to get the ball to their playmakers. One of those playmakers is sophomore Jake Slaughter, who rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries and scored BCC’s lone touchdown.

What Quain was most impressed with, however, was BCC’s defense. According to Quain, the Saints run a stack 3-5 defense with some efficiently sneaky blitz schemes.

“They really seem to do a good job in their pass coverage,” Quain said. “One of the things their defense is known for is really pulling off a lot of different blitz looks. I like what they’re doing from their defensive line.

“They appear to be a bit smaller but are quick and mobile. We are going to have to communicate about who goes where and be really sound in our blocking scheme.”

Fortunately for Quain, the Hawks have some playmakers of their own to compete with BCC’s tough defense. Junior quarterback Kaden King and junior running back Connor Casner combined for 284 rushing yards in PC’s 42-20 week one victory over visiting Rantoul.

A big teaching point for Quain, however, has been “doing the little things right.” Quain indicated that this is how the Hawks pulled away from the Eagles last week, and again thinks that this is the main key to victory this Friday.

“For us, it always comes down to doing the little things right, which means controlling the line of scrimmage,” Quain said. “We have to get off the ball low and hard. If we can control things up front that opens everything up. I liked our progress there Week One in our offensive line, and we are still looking to improve there.

“We also need better ball security, that’s been a point of emphasis this week, and we have to do a better job of tackling.”

Friday’s matchup between PC and BCC will begin at 7 p.m. at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.