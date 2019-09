Prep girls swimming

Washington was too much for Pontiac as the Indians opened their girls' swimming season with a 140-44 loss at home.

The Panthers dominated by winning all but one race, and placing first and second in all but three events.

Camryn Mies scored Pontiac's lone first-place points by taking the 100-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 14.8 seconds.

Anneke Esposito was second in the diving competition with 172.65 points. Ava Nollen was second in the backstroke with a time of 1:18.87.