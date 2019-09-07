Indians fall in IPC road contest

The Pontiac Indians defeated Bloomington Central Catholic by one point in their 2019 football season opener last week, while the Unity Rockets lost to Chillicothe IVC by one point in their Illini Prairie Conference debut.

That's where any similarities between the two teams ended. The Rockets scored on their first two offensive possessions, and held Pontiac to 19 total yards and zero first downs in a 41-0 IPC victory at Hicks Field in Tolono Friday night.

The Indians, who started four sophomores and a freshman on offense, and two frosh on defense due to injuries, but head coach Alan Kuchefski refused to use the injuries as an excuse.

"We had some injuries, but that isn't really an excuse," Kuchefski said. "We practiced all week anticipating that certain guys wouldn't be able to play. We ran into a good football team and I didn't have my team ready."

Pontiac expected Unity to come out with a power running game, but the Rockets came out throwing, with senior Nate Reinhart connecting on passes of 18 and 49 yards to get the home team on the scoreboard just 31 seconds into the game, 7-0.

The Indians could not muster any offense after the kickoff, and Kodi Davis punted to the Unity 30. The next Rocket series was more of what Pontiac anticipated, with fullback Hank Cain carrying the load. The junior ran the ball five straight plays to get Unity from their own 39 to the Indians' 24.

Reinhart carried twice for 12 yards before connecting with Jared Routh on a 12-yard scoring strike that put Unity ahead, 14-0, midway through the opening frame.

The first quarter ended with the Indians going three-and-out, and Unity struggling with penalties on its ensuing possession. After the quarter change, both sides exchanged punts. A fumble on an Indian punt return set up Unity's third score of the game. The Rockets needed just two plays and 42 seconds to take a 21-0 lead on a 12-yard pass from Reinhart to Nate Drennan.

Another Pontiac turnover on the first play following the Unity kickoff resulted in the Rockets' fourth TD, this time on a 25-yard run one play after the fumble recovery.

The Indians' Cobi Parra gave Pontiac its best starting field position of the first half when he returned the kickoff from the Pontiac 15 to the Unity 46.

However, the Indians were not able to take advantage despite an offsides call against the Rockets, and Pontiac turned the ball over on downs when Wyatt Griffith's fourth-down pass intended for Peyton Cramer was tipped.

Unity scored twice more in the final 4:18 of the first half to take a 41-0 lead to the intermission, and triggered the running clock in the second half. There was no further scoring in the final two periods, as Unity coach Scott Hamilton substituted freely, and the Indians were unable to sustain a drive, punting three times. A game-ending pass interception by sophomore linebacker Mitch Barlow was one of the few highlights of the game for Pontiac.

As expected, the stats were heavily skewed in favor of the home team. Unity (1-1) ran 61 offensive plays compared to 30 by the Indians. The Rockets outgained Pontiac, 382-19, rushing for 213 and passing for 169. The only positives for the Indians were the punting of Davis and Unity's penchant for penalties. The Rockets were flagged ten times for 53 yards. In contrast Pontiac was penalized once for 10 yards. Davis was called on to punt six times, and averaged 31 yards per boot.

Individually, senior running back Justin Grieff gained seven yards on four carries. Griffith completed three of seven pass attempts for 11 yards. Davis caught one pass for eight yards.

Pontiac (1-1) returns to Williamson Field next Friday as the Indians will host the IVC Grey Ghosts, the early leaders in the Illini Prairie Conference after upending the defending Class 3A state champs from Monticello for their second win in as many starts.