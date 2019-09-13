Prep golf from Thursday

Pontiac came in with the top four players in claiming a boys’ golf triangular victory over El Paso-Gridley and Woodland Thursday at the Elks Club Golf Course.

Griffin Brunner and Hunter Trainor tied for medalist honors as each fired a 41. Rocco Sartoris and Garrett Brunner were right behind with each chalking up a 42 to give the Indians a team total 166. EPG was next at 180 and Woodland tallied a 217.

Ethan Finnegan had a 46 and Peyton Cheek shot 57.

Tyler Young led the Titans’ contingent with a 43. Caleb Lavender and AJ Bond each finished at 45 and Jordan Unzicker had a 47 to complete the scoring. Harrison Brooks carded a 48 and Luke Ihlenfeldt tallied a 57.

Christian Miller led the Warriors with a 46 and Bradley Simpson netted a 48. Nolan Bressi shot 60 and Kegan Boldt came in at 63 for the WHS score. Glenn Ruff had a 64 and Cody Dodge had 73.

Cole Hendryx was medalist in leading EPG and the field in the JV match. But Pontiac had four of the top six scores in winning 213-228-256 over EPG and Woodland.

Hendryx had a 46 for the Titans.

Trevor Sexton was second overall and led the Indians with a 47. Troy Woodcock followed with a 50, Adam Verdun shot 56 and Carson Graves came in at 60. Nate Miller (62) and Andrew Babb (64) also played.

Prairie Central-Olympia

ATLANTA — Ty Drach was feeling a bit under par, but that was a good thing as he led Prairie Central to a 158-189 victory over host Olympia in an Illini Prairie Conference dual at North Greens Golf Course.

Drach finished with a 35, which was six strokes better than the next number. The trio of Carson Friedman, Rylie Vaughan and Trey Bazzell each finished with a 41 to complete the PC scoring. Teegan Quinn also had a 41 and Payton Dunahee carded a 44.

Hunter Berges led Olympia with a 44.

Dwight-Blue Ridge

FARMER CITY — Kelly Deterding was medalist in leading Dwight to a 210-219 win over host Blue Ridge in a girls’ golf dual at Woodland Country Club Thursday.

Deterding fired a 47 for the Trojans. Kendahl Weller was next with a 51 while Darian Guyer and Isabelle Schultz completed the team scoring with a 56 apiece. Sophia Anderson shot 57 and Nora Anderson had a 60.

Prairie Central-Pontiac

FAIRBURY — Katelind Winterland was able to virtually match Dani Grace Schrock on the Indian Creek Golf Course to help host Prairie Central top Pontiac 192-199 in an Illini Prairie Conference dual.

Winterland shot a 39 in leading the Hawks. Kenna Skaggs had a 49 while Compton finished at 51 and Bachtold carded a 53.

Schrock was medalist with her 38. Rylee Zimmerman was next at 48 and was followed by Libby Larkin with a 51 and Aliya Leonard had a 62.

EPG-Dunlap

PEORIA — Sarah Bond was medalist but the El Paso-Gridley contingent had trouble with host Dunlap as the Titans dropped a 193-202 decision at Kellogg Golf Course.

Bond finished with a 43, edging Dunlap’s Emily Yu by a stroke for medal honors. Faith Seal and Kate Henkel each finished at 52 and Tia Reilly had a 55 for the EPG scoring.

Sami Harlan shot 58 and Joseline Leonard came in at 67.