The inaugural season for girls golf at Kewanee High School gets to add one more home meet to its schedule — and it is a doozie.

Kewanee will be the host for the Illinois High School Association Class 1A regional, which will be held Wednesday, Oct. 10 at Baker Park Golf Course.

It was a recent change by the IHSA.

“Apparently, one of the schools that was originally assigned, something popped up, and they couldn’t host,” said Kewanee athletics director Tim Atwell. “So we were contacted by the IHSA two days ago asking if we’d be willing to host.”

With prospects running high for the girls golf team — three members are regularly among the team’s top four scorers in meets played with the boys team — Atwell said the school was more than willing. “First team in school history. Things are looking up. The girls seem to be excited about it,” Atwell said.

“Baker Park has been really accommodating,” Atwell said. The date comes well after the seasonal closure of the clubhouse, but the Kewanee Park District has agreed to reopen for the tournament with a limited menu, Atwell said.

“We’ve put in for the regional the last few years,” Atwell said, “and just haven’t been able to acquire it. We got lucky.”

The IHSA has not yet released school assignments for regionals. The other three regional sites in Kewanee’s bracket, however, are Balmoral Woods Country Club in Crete hosted by Beecher, Sugar Maple Golf Course in Geneseo and Metamora Fields Golf Club in Metamora.

Players and teams from those regional sites will advance to the sectional at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley, which is hosted by St. Bede.

This means that two Kewanee golf courses will be hosting regionals.

The Dunes Golf Club outside Kewanee, an 18-hole, par 72 course, was already scheduled to host the Class 1A boys regional with Wethersfield High School as the host school. That meet will be Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The other three regional sites in the same bracket as the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op are Arrowhead Heights Golf Course in Camp Point, Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville hosted by Illini Bluffs in Glasford, and The Rail Golf Course in Springfield hosted by Williamsville. They feed into the sectional, which will be at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Mount Sterling.