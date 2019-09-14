PTHS falls to unbeaten IVC

A couple of years ago, there was Steven Migut, the do-it-all quarterback for Tolono. This season, that best quarterback in the Illini Prairie Conference might very well be Alex Merlo of Illinois Valley Central. The three-year starter accounted for 295 total yards and four touchdowns in leading the Grey Ghosts to a 27-8 victory over Pontiac Friday night at Williamson Field.

IVC improved to 3-0 on the season and might have put itself in the driver’s seat for the IPC title with earlier wins over Unity and Monticello, as well.

Pontiac dropped to 1-2 and is experiencing growing pains. In this game, PTHS started three freshman on the line with a sophomore quarterback, sophomore tailback and sophomore receiver.

“I saw a lot of flashes there. I’m happy with the growth,” PTHS head coach Alan Kuchefski said. “I’m not happy with the outcome, but I’m happy with the growth.”

The Indians were playing on par with the Ghosts through most of the game, trailing just 12-8 after three quarters.

IVC was facing fourth down and three yards to go at its own 38 as the third period was closing. The Grey Ghosts ran a fake punt and Merlo, who is also the team’s punter, connected with Brandon Ward for a 26-yard pickup and a first down.

Three plays later, on the second snap of the fourth quarter, Merlo connected with Alex Fulton on the fly for a 45-yard touchdown.

PTHS turned the ball over on its next possession when quarterback Wyatt Griffith was hit as he tried to throw the ball. Sam Stoneking picked the ball out of the air and set up IVC at the Tribe’s 16 yard line.

A Peyton Cramer sack and a stuffed run had the Ghosts facing third-and-19, but Merlo found Jack Merlo on a fade in the end zone for their second TD in less than three minutes. This took the wind out of Pontiac’s sails.

“It was 12-8, we were right there. A couple of missed assignment let them (in it),” Kuchefski said. “A fourth-down stop could have really put pressure on them.

“Once we get down a couple scores late in the game, we’re just not the team right now that’s built to be able to come back from that,” Kuchefski added.

Pontiac’s offense was painful to watch in the first half. Other than a 48-yard scamper from Brady Monahan, the Indians had trouble moving the ball. Monahan ran a draw up the middle and kicked to the outside on that big run that gave the Indians their first first down since Week 1.

Monahan fumbled two plays later and IVC’s Nick Alahi returned it 61 yards to the PTHS 27. Alahi then fumbled on the Ghosts first play from scrimmage, giving the Tribe the ball back.

But PTHS went three-and-out the next four possessions and fell behind 12-0. Alex Merlo hit Fulton for a 19-yard score with 5:47 to go in the first quarter and ran in from 17 yards with 5:05 left in the half for the 12-0 edge.

“Offensively, I got really frustrated with them that first half,” Kuchefski said. “They just weren’t doing the things I wanted them to do, they weren’t running the ball north and south, they were trying to pick and running sideways and let themselves get trapped.”

Pontiac’s offense in the second half was much improved and gave the fans a glimpse of what might be this season.

“Brady and Wyatt, when they decided to run north and south in the second half, they ran hard; and the line started to put it together,” Kuchefski said. “We had three freshman offensive linemen in there.”

Getting their first varsity starts were freshmen Tyson Cramer, Dalton Tovrea and Lucas Tucker. Returning to the line was senior Steven Lewis, who, along with Adam Weir, was able to help stabilize the front in the second half.

Pontiac’s first possession of the third quarter covered 76 yards and took 15 plays, including one fourth-down conversion.

Monahan was the workhorse with nine carries for 51 yards. This included the first two yards of a play that covered three and resulted in the Tribe’s touchdown.

Monahan took the handoff and charged off right guard but lost control of the ball as he neared the end zone. The ball squirted into the end zone where Lewis recovered it for the touchdown. A bad snap led holder Cobi Parra to take running for the end zone. He made it to make it a 12-8 game with 3:41 left in the period.

Pontiac ended the game with another long drive, marching 69 yards before letting the clock run out.

Monahan finished with 118 yards on 28 carries and Justin Grieff, who played on offense and defense this week, matched his uniform number with 42 yards on eight trips. Griffith added 27 yards and was just 4 of 17 passing for 33 yards. He had one interception.

Merlo led IVC with 57 rushing yards and 238 passing yards. He ran for one score and threw for three.

“He’s a pretty good player, a three-year starter,” IVC head coach Tim Heinz said. “His first start as a sophomore was here.”

Pontiac’s run defense was solid in holding the Grey Ghosts to just 66 yards on the ground.

Pontiac will host Prairie Central next week in a rivalry matchup. The Hawks are coming off a 22-0 loss to Unity.