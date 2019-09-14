Prairie Central football

Reality hit Prairie Central in the form of Tolono (Unity) Friday night at Lewis Field. That’s where the Hawks suffered their first loss of the season, a 22-0 drubbing at the hands of the Rockets.

Prairie Central (2-1) entered the game riding a two-game win streak while the Rockets (2-1) were coming a blowout of Pontiac.

Confidence was certainly oozing on both sidelines, even after the first quarter as the teams held each other scoreless. But the Rockets cracked the scoreboard in the second period when Nate Reinhart hit Nate Drennan for a 28-yard touchdown with 7:36 left in the half.

Reinhart, who did in Pontiac last week, raced five yards on a keeper to give Tolono a two-touchdown lead with 1:59 left in the half. Reinhart was good on his conversion kick and Unity led 13-0 at the break.

As the visitors were gaining momentum (and more confidence), the host Hawks were suffering from a lack of offensive punch. A bad snap with 3:01 left in the third quarter deep in its own end resulted in a Prairie Central safety and a 15-0 Unity lead.

The Rockets completed the scoring with another Reinhart keeper, this time from six yards out, and Reinhart kick for the 22-0 difference with 6:25 remaining in the game.

Reinhart finished with 8 of 12 throwing for 160 yards and a TD. He ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Hank Cain led the Unity rushing attack with 127 yards on 29 totes.

Corbin Moser and quarterback Kaden King each had 51 yards rushing. Dailen Loveless added 26 yards and Connor Casner chipped in 25. King was 0-for-4 throwing with an interception.

Prairie Central will look to rebound next week at Williamson Field as the Hawks travel for its Livingston County rivalry game with Pontiac.