Junior high softball and baseball



St. Mary’s needed to rally two times before edging Mazon-Verona-Kinsman 9-6 to win the Gardner-South Wilmington Regional softball tournament Monday.

The victory puts the Saints into Saturday’s St. Mary’s Sectional final at the Rec-Plex against Beecher.

SMS got on the board in the bottom of the first inning but MVK tagged Saints hurler Elena Krause for three runs in the top of the third inning for a 3-1 lead. It stayed that way until St. Mary’s scored four runs in the last of the fourth frame.

Krause led off the SMS fourth with a two-base hit and Bailey Masching followed with a home run to tie the game. Rosie Krenz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run and Maddie Gourley walked with the bases filled to make it a 5-3 game.

The Mavericks responded with two runs in the top of the fifth to draw into a 5-5 tie. SMS answered back with a two-run fifth of its own for a 7-5 edge. Alix Robinson hit a grounder that was misplayed and two runs scored.

Two more runs scored in the sixth to create separation.

Bailey Masching was the offensive star with a home run, triple and drove in three runs for the Saints (18-0). Kate Leonard had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run while Krause had a double and single. Gourley had a hit and RBI and Krenz had a run batted in.

Krause struck out 15 and allowed three hits and no earned runs in the circle.

St. Mary’s reached the final with a 10-0 shut out of Dwight in the semifinals on Saturday. Krause tossed a two-hitter and struck out nine.

Like in the final,Masching was smashing with a home run, double and two RBIs. Gourley had two hits while Sophia Karr singled. Leonard had a run batted in.

Boys

SMS-Saunemin

SAUNEMIN — St. Mary’s scored early and often in a 13-4 win over Saunemin in junior high baseball Monday.

The Saints put up four runs in each of the first two innings and added a three-spot in the third frame for an 11-0 lead. The Eagles got a run back in the bottom of third and plated three in the fourth. SMS added two runs in the fifth.

Michael Kuska registered two home runs and a double while driving in four runs for the Saints. Henry Brummel contributed a triple, two doubles and two RBIs and Zack Legner, Nolan Mennenga and Finan Krenz each had two hits and two RBIs.Zach Masching and Henry DeYoung had one hit apiece.

Krenz started on the bump and struck out four in two innings. DeYoung was next and fanned three in his inning of work. Charlie Sipe struck out one and Kuska closed it out with three punchouts.

Pontiac-Coal City

Pontiac was cruising along when disaster struck in the sixth inning of its baseball game with Coal City Monday at Trost Field at Jaycee Park. Coal City scored all its runs in that frame and left town with a 6-4 victory.

The Warriors scored a run in the first inning, added two in the fourth and pushed across another in the fifth for a 4-0 lead.

The defense fell apart in the sixth as Coal City scored six runs with only one being earned.

Carter Dronenberg took the loss despite not allowing an earned run. He struck out three. Trenton Blackwell fanned one in relief.

Hunter Wilson doubled while Hayden DuVall, Camden Fenton, Hunter Melvin and Jacob Fogarty each singled. Amare Curtiss had a run batted in.