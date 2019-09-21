Titans football from Friday

Folks in the Heart of Illinois Conference knew Tri-Valley of 2019 was not a bad team. El Paso-Gridley found out the hard way that the Vikings are decent, especially when things start coming together.

Tri-Valley was able to move the ball effectively on offense and scored three times on defense in posting a 35-6 league win over host EPG Friday night.

The showstealer was Noah Streenz who picked off EPG quarterback Dilynn Gray two times and returned each for touchdowns.

It was defense that got Tri-Valley on the board in the first period. With the Titans driving, Nathan Backer picked off a Gray offering and raced 75 yards the other way for a touchdown. Bryce Bedillion kicked the extra point, he was a perfect five of five in that department.

The Vikings went up 14-0 59 seconds later when Zander Woodring scored on a 6-yard run with three minutes left in the opening frame.

Streenz intercepted a Gray pass and ran in from 12 yards with 8:26 left in the second period. Streenz stopped another EPG drive with 3:59 to go in the first half when nabbed another Gray pass and beat it 90 yards for another touchdown.

Tri-Valley went up 35-0 with 57 seconds left in the half when Dylan Connor hauled in an Andrew Petrilli pass and turned it into an 85-yard scoring play.

The Titans avoided the shutout when Caleb Vargas teamed up with Jacob Castleman to produce the longest touchdown play of the night, a 94-yard catch and run for Vargas with 7:11 to go in the game.

The Titans (1-3) finished with 234 yards of offense, 221 came through the air. Gray was 10of 22 for 117 yards and was picked three times. Castleman was 2 0f 5 for 104 yards and a TD. Silas Steiner had seven catches for 122 yards.

Woodring rushed for 117 yards for Tri-Valley (1-3).