Junior high girls basketball

Pontiac split its junior high girls’ basketball games with Odell Thursday evening at PJHS.

The Warriors fell behind early in the eighth grade game but rallied for a 32-26 win. The big quarter was the second when PJHS put up 18 points. Trailing the Ramgals 6-5 after one, the outburst pushed Pontiac to a 23-12 lead at the break.

PJHS went up 27-18 after three periods. Odell closed the margin to eight points in the last stanza, but the Warriors were ab;e to fend off the Ramgals.

Jayonnah Einhaus scored 12 points to lead the Pontiac offense. Mariah Fletcher and Veronica Matuszewski each contributed 6 points, Makyah Hartfield knocked down 5 points while Haylie Lindley put up 3 for the Warriors. Fletcher grabbed 5 rebounds.

Odell defeated Pontiac 26-16 in the seventh grade game. Adi Dearth led the Warriors with 6 points and 6 rebounds while Lily White also scored 6 points. Emma Reilly had 4 points. Elizabeth Paulson had 2 rebounds.

Eureka tipped Pontiac 19-15 in sixth grade play. Trinity Miller had 5 points for the Warriors with Keely Hoffmeyer and Samantha Myers each had 4 points and Lyla Donovan scored 2 points.

PJHS 8th

In games earlier this week, Pontiac’s eighth graders lost 46-16 to Ottawa (Wallace). Mariah Fletcher and Makyah Hartfield lead the Warriors with 4 points apiece.

On Tuesday, the Warriors defeated Coal City 34-13 as Jayonnah Einhaus hit for 13 points. Haylie Lindley contributed 11 points.