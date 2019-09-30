The Macomb girls golf team was not perfect Monday afternoon at the West Central Conference golf meet, but the Bombers were more than good enough to take home the team title, shooting a 361.

The Bombers took home the title once again, beating the field with ease.

"We got the victory, but we didn't play our best," coach Mary Quigle said. "Other teams didn't play as well as they normally do either, it was just a rough day."

Quigle recognized her team might have a tough time early in the day, but the squad was able to hang with it and do what it had to do.

"Coming off of homecoming, they kind of had a homecoming hangover going today, but hopefully they can rebound when we get to regionals," Quigle sad. "Honestly though, they let teams do circle 10s, and I wasn't going to let our girls do that, I wanted them to finish it out instead of picking it up because they can't do that at regionals.

"They weren't penalizing people for it, so the score could have been a wider spread if our girls did the circle 10 or everyone had to play out the hole."

Emma Thorman led Macomb, shooting a 79, good for runner-up. Laine Torrance was one place and two shots back, finishing third with an 81.

Lily Vardaman tied for fourth with a 97 and Karlie Wisslead rounded out the scoring with a 104.

"They'd have a couple bad holes and then three-putt, so it was kind of up and down," Quigle said. "We need to get rid of those double-bogeys, they were kind of all over the place, but they still came through and that's the important thing."

Before regionals start in over a week, the Bombers will stay busy, going to Quincy on Thursday, then playing at the Auburn tournament over the weekend.

Both provide plenty of importance for Quigle.

"We need to go to Quincy, we need to shoot a good number and see a really good team like Quincy High," the coach said. "We need to see some strengths, we need tough competition.

"At Auburn, it's at Jacksonville Links, it's kind of like the Ryder Cup, there's six holes best-ball, six holes alternate shot and six holes scramble. They get to play with a partner, so it will be a chance for a fun day and to do something different with their teammates, which I think they will enjoy. They're still playing 18 holes and will need to concentrate, but they will enjoy themselves too."