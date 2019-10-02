Area volleyball with Flanagan-Cornell against Dwight, Pontiac at Unity, Tri-Point vs. Grant Park

Dwight put up a fight in the early going, but Flanagan-Cornell was too strong down the stretch in posting a 23-25, 25-15, 25-15 nonconference volleyball victory Tuesday night at FCHS.

The Trojans took an early lead and was maintaining their edge until late in the first set. The Falcons rallied to pull even, the last time at 23-23, but a sideout gave DTHS the serve for set point.

Dwight got the point in taking the opener, but its fortunes changed at the switch-over. Flanagan-Cornell was able to build momentum by taking advantage of mistakes and getting some timely offense.

The Falcons rallied for a win in the second set and forced a third, which also favored the home team.

Kayla Van Weelden led Flanagan-Cornell (15-9-1) with 9 kills and 6 ace serves. Regan Reed contributed 8 kills while Kortney Harms had 11 assists and Taylor Reed chalked up 8 assist. Regan Reed also had 8 digs on defense and Van Weelden came up with 5 digs.

Kayla Kodat led Dwight (2-15) with 8 kills and credited with 11 assists. Alexis Thetard served up 3 aces. On defense, Jordan Schultz had 12 digs and Kodat made 3 blocks.

Flanagan-Cornell needed three sets to take the junior varsity match 25-15, 21-25, 15-9.

Pontiac-Unity

TOLONO — Pontiac’s long trip to Tolono resulted in a 25-15, 25-9 loss to Unity in an Illini Prairie Conference match Tuesday.

There were no statistics provided for Pontiac.

The Rockets were led by Emma Bleecher with 7 kills and Lily Glanzer had 6 kills. Jalyn Poweel had 19 assists and Ella Godsell served 3 aces. On defense, Payton Kaiser blocked 4 PTHS attacks. Powell had 8 digs and Godsell came up with 7 digs.

Tri-Point-Grant Park

CULLOM — Tri-Point put up a fight against traditional River Valley Conference powerhouse Grant Park, but the Dragons were too strong in leaving town with a 25-18, 25-21 victory.

Sierra Hummel chalked up 5 kills and 4 assists for the Chargers. Elise Brunner had 1 digs and Melina Schuette made 2 blocks.