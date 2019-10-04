It’s the first week of October. A little wet. A little chilly in the evening. It feels like football weather.

Kewanee is at St. Bede on Friday for a Three Rivers Conference-Mississippi Division matchup.

This time of year, the teams have found a rhythm, the disruptions from this past weekend’s weather notwithstanding.

From breaking down game films on Monday, practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, game prep on Thursday and kickoff on Friday, it’s the sweet spot for anyone with a love of this sport.

“It’s a process,” says Swanson. “If you’re not enjoying the process, then maybe this isn’t the sport for you. Going to practice this time of year is fun.”

And to ensure that the routine doesn’t get stale, Kewanee has been throwing things into the mix.

“We’ll do some things differently,” Swanson said. “Some gadget plays to keep it fun. We do some things the special teams really like.”

Kewanee comes in at 3-2 after producing a fourth-quarter rally as part of 26-9 victory over Erie-Prophetstown.

St. Bede is 0-5 after losing its big rivalry game to neighboring Hall, 9-0.

In both games, the teams had started playing on Friday night, then suspended action because of lightning, and resumed play on Saturday.

Kewanee’s postseason prospects are favorable.

“We want to be a playoff team,” Swanson says. “So, we prepare like a playoff team.”

Four games left on the schedule. Five wins puts a team in the category for an at-large selection. Six wins clinches a playoff spot.

“It’s on ourselves to execute,” says Swanson, who said the team is working on eliminating mistakes of the sort that stalled its offense for three quarters last week. “That’s what our focus is on.”

Kewanee has outscored opponents an average of 26.8 points to 21.2 points per game. Last week’s its offense had good balance, gaining 166 yards rushing and 154 yards passing. And the defense made crucial plays: forcing a fumble on a goal-line situation and tracking down and tackling an open field runner to prevent a touchdown.

Quarterback Will Bruno completed 10 of 14 passes. Running back Tayvian Taylor averaged more than 10 yards per carry. And tight end Niko Powe remains a favorite receiving target. He had a 26-yard touchdown reception against Erie-Prophetstown.

Right tackle Tabor Conover returns to the Kewanee lineup after being out with an injury.