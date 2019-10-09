Canton defeated East Peoria 27 - 10 at EP Central Monday afternoon.

STATS

Canton: 4 - 7 - 12 - 4 = 27

EP: 0 - 2 - 3 - 5 = 10

Canton got 6 points each from Ella Demler, Milly Oswald, and Natalie Downing; Alli Wheeler had 4 points; Delanie Cain had 3 points; and Brooklyn Dennis added 2 points.

Downing and Dennis each had 4 rebounds; and Avery Pigg had 4 steals and 3 assists.

EP got 5 points from Kylie Moeller.

Canton's record is now 4-0 and will host Lewistown on Thursday at 6 p.m.