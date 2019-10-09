Pontiac-Prairie Central volleyball from Tuesday

There is a huge attitude change within the Pontiac volleyball program. A change of coaches over the summer has led to a different approach and a new outlook toward success.

Former player Haley Fairfield took over the program and has directed the Indians to a record surpassing the .500 mark after 22 matches. But what might be the barometer of success is sweeping the arch-rival in the home-and-home series.

Pontiac did that Tuesday night with its second two-set win of the season over Prairie Central. The Indians did so by a 25-20, 25-14 count in the Illini Prairie Conference at PTHS.

“These girls had that energy and that confidence in themselves,” PTHS head coach Haley Fairfield said. “With that positive energy and confidence in themselves, they’re going to succeed.”

This was a match that where the Indians did not trail. There was one tie — at 1-1in the first set — and that was as close as Prairie Central got to holding any advantage.

“I told the girls they have to start out with energy every single time,” Fairfield said. “As soon as they don’t allow that big lead to happen, it’s a lot easier to win a game and stay positive instead of trying to catch up back to a team.”

The Indians took a 4-1 lead off a kill from Brooke Fox as PTHS began to pull away. Fox had two more kills and Ellie Wright made a block as the margin grew to 9-4.

Pontiac wasn’t overly dominating, in fact, it appeared the Tribe was simply nickle-and-diming the Hawks by pulling away without putting together any big runs.

And as for Prairie Central, unforced errors allowed the Indians steal away.

The first set remained close as the biggest lead was just six points, which came when a wide attack by the Hawks pushed the Pontiac lead to 17-11.

PTHS won the first set when an attack from Madison Kinkade sailed wide.

“They were ready to go, I kind of knew from (practice on Monday) that it was going to be a good game because they were ready to go and really wanting it,” Fairfield said.

Pontiac finally got that big run — two of them, actually — in the second set. Madi Mennenga served an ace to open the game, got two kills from Maddi Mills, a block from Lindsey Hunt and a PC mistake made it 5-0 and forced Prairie Central head coach Allyn Krenz to use a timeout.

The Hawks got a sideout and closed the margin to 5-3 before a sideout and then an alignment violation pushed the PTHS lead to 7-3.

The two sides then traded sideouts before a long hit from Danielle Vogel gave Pontiac server Addison Masching a point and the Indians a 14-9 lead.

After trading sideouts again, Cassidy Ringle toed the service line and reeled off six points for the Tribe’s second big run. This one, which included a trio of aces and a Hunt kill, pretty much shut the door on the Hawks.

The Indians led 21-11 when the run ended with a sideout.

The biggest factor in this match, much like the last time these teams squared off, was cohesiveness displayed by the Indians. There was communication and a trust that did not allow for many mistakes.

“The one thing the girls know from me is they know I’m always going to be positive for them,” Fairfield, a 2014 PTHS grad, said. “Me being so young and just having played, they really know I know how it feels to get yelled at. I want to remain that positive coach, they can lean on for anything and we’re ready to step up to every single challenge.”

Fox collected 6 kills and Mills had 5 kills to lead the Pontiac (12-10) offense. Mennenga chalked up 9 assists and 8 service points. Ringle had 7 points with three aces while also coming up with 15 digs on defense. McKenna Gourley had 2 blocks.

Natalie Graf and Lindsey Hari had 4 kills apiece for the Hawks (6-12).

It was sweep for the Indians as the junior varsity and freshmen posted wins.

The JV Indians outlasted Prairie Central 25-20, 23-25, 15-12. Aaliyah Daily had 6 kills for the Indians while Ashley Robinson made 19 assists and Lainie Walls had 2 blocks.

The freshmen won 25-20, 17-25, 15-10. Makayla Niles served up 3 aces.