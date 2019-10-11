Ethan Rodgers, an Olney Tiger junior advanced to Sectional play by shooting an 86 at the Regional in Mattoon. There were five individuals that shot an 86 and they were: Stewart Druin, Mattoon; Zach Will, Charleston; Taylor Drake, Charleston; Hayden Hessler, Lawrenceville; and Ethan Rodgers, Olney (Richland County).
The team results were:
1. Mattoon - 334
1. Charleston - 334
3. Paris - 345
4. Effingham (H. S.) - 357
5. Lawrenceville - 360
5. Arcola - 360
7. Olney (Richland County) - 367
8. Mt. Zion - 371
9. Macon (Meridian) - 446
Olney individual scores:
1. Ethan Rodgers - 86
2. Ryan Toliver - 91
3. Alexis Nealis - 95
3. Logan Muston - 95
5. Zach Duenas - 97
5. Jaedyn Moyes - 97
