Ethan Rodgers, an Olney Tiger junior advanced to Sectional play by shooting an 86 at the Regional in Mattoon. There were five individuals that shot an 86 and they were: Stewart Druin, Mattoon; Zach Will, Charleston; Taylor Drake, Charleston; Hayden Hessler, Lawrenceville; and Ethan Rodgers, Olney (Richland County).

The team results were:

1. Mattoon - 334

1. Charleston - 334

3. Paris - 345

4. Effingham (H. S.) - 357

5. Lawrenceville - 360

5. Arcola - 360

7. Olney (Richland County) - 367

8. Mt. Zion - 371

9. Macon (Meridian) - 446

Olney individual scores:

1. Ethan Rodgers - 86

2. Ryan Toliver - 91

3. Alexis Nealis - 95

3. Logan Muston - 95

5. Zach Duenas - 97

5. Jaedyn Moyes - 97