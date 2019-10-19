Dwight Trojans win for third time

The Dwight Trojans made the long trip to Hoopeston and picked up their third win of the season, 32-8.

Dwight drove 64 yards on the opening possession with a pounding run attack. Carson Crouch accounted for 45 of those, including a 4-yard touchdown with 5:36 left in the quarter. Samuel Edwards booted through the extra point to put the Trojans up 7-0.

The teams traded punts before Dwight got back into gear. Controlling the ball for more than six minutes while driving 73 yards, the Trojans punched in a score with 51 ticks left in the half. Daniel Gutierrez found the end zone on a 1-yard blast and Edwards converted the kick to stretch the lead to 14-0.

"I thought our defense played well all night," said Trojan coach Luke Standiford after holding the Cornjerkers to 71 yards in the half. "We got things going in the second half.”

After forcing a Hoopeston punt to start the third quarter, Dwight went 75 yards in 8 plays. Crouch reeled off a highlight 29-yard run on the first play and Gutierrez finished the drive with a 6-yard sprint at 5:51. Edwards was unable to convert the point after.

The Trojan defense forced a turnover on downs at midfield late in the third and Caden Schroeder found Jeremy Kapper for 41 yards to set up Gutierrez’s 1-yard run for his third score of the night to start the fourth quarter.

"Daniel didn’t get in on the scoring last week so it was nice to see him get those tonight," Standiford said. "I give credit to our line. Hoopeston was putting eight in the box and we picked up the blitz. Anytime a back gets 146 yards (Crouch on 22 carries) a lot of that is the line."

On the ensuing kickoff the Cornjerkers were unable to field the ball setting up Dwight on their opponents 44. Edwards took three carries for 39 yards to set up Crouch’s 5-yard score at the 10:12 mark. A bobbled snap doomed the point after leaving Dwight up 32-0.

Edwards would end the night with 71 yards on 6 carries and 1 catch for 7 yards. Kapper’s two catches totaled 66 yards.

Hoopeston added a late score on a 4-yard pass from Elijah Venecia to Joshua Delfino with 8 seconds left in the contest. Venecia scrambled in the 2 point conversion.

The Trojans host the PBL Panthers for Senior Night in Week 9. Looking at that match up, Standiford said "PBL is tough but I think our younger kids want to send our seniors out right. We’ve got three in a row now so hopefully we can keep this momentum going."