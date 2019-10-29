The Canton 8th grade girl's basketball team opened play Saturday with a 39-30 win over North Fulton.

Alli Wheeler led Canton with 14 points and Jena Goforth had 9 points, 3 assists and 7 rebounds. Rounding out the scoring was Ella Goforth 5 points, Rachel Parry 4 points and 4 rebounds, Ella Demler 3 points, and Milly Oswald and Trinity Rilea with 2 points apiece. Also contributing were Emma Hamm with 5 steals and 3 rebounds and Ava Wenger with 4 steals and 3 assists.

In the second game Canton beat South Fulton 40-15.

Alli Wheeler led Canton with 11 points and 4 rebounds. Emma Hamm had 6 points and 5 rebounds and Ella Demler had 6 points. Also chipping in were Jena Goforth with 5 points and 3 steals, Ava Wenger 4 points, and Rachel Parry, Ella Goforth, and Trinity Rilea with 2 points apiece. Milly Oswald added a team high 6 rebounds.

Canton will play Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. for the County Championship against Havana.