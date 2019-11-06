From staff reports

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association expanded its field for the state cross country championships, which will be Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Added to the field were one boys team, Arlington Heights St. Viator, and 13 individuals.

The IHSA expanded the field after a judge issued a temporary restraining order requiring Chicago Public School runners be inserted into the sectional races on Nov. 2 — even though CPS teams did not qualify at regionals because they were prohibited from competing during the Chicago teachers’ strike.

Teams whose schools are not in session for reasons such as a strike are prohibited by IHSA rules from competing in the series.

“After being granted an exemption to run by the courts, the CPS runners and team earned their places in the state meet,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “However, given that they were not initially eligible to compete per IHSA rules, it seemed like a fair gesture to reward the individuals and team who lost their qualifier spots to them. We believe this is a fair recourse given the unique circumstances.”

At the Class 3A sectional in Bensenville, for instance, the team from Chicago Mather was placed in the field and finished fourth. Also, a runner each from Chicago Alcott and Chicago Payton qualified as individuals.

The IHSA determined that the St. Viator team, which finished sixth but would have qualified had a CPS not be in the field, had earned a spot at the state championship.

The IHSA also said eight boys and five girls who were moved down in the individual standings should also get to compete.

Musgrave receives assignment

Annawan-Wethersfield’s Crystal Musgrave received her starting assignment and bib number for the Class 1A girls race.

Musgrave, a sophomore, is the area’s lone entrant in the state finals. She qualified by finishing 19th in the field at the Oregon sectional. Her time was 21 minutes flat.

Musgrave will run from box 36C, which is near the back of the pack. She will wear bib number 342.

Knoxville’s Breena Shreeves is in Box 36A and Katherine Gertsen of Lombard Montini is in Box 36B. Runners from the qualifying teams of Freeburg, Winnebago and Hersher are also nearby.

1A boys

One of the fastest runners in the Class 1A boys field will also be starting from box 35. Dawson Smith of Rock Falls was the medalist at Oregon, coming in at 16:24.

Smith had a fourth-place finish at state last season. But because he qualified with his team — which was fourth at Oregon — he’ll be back in the field.

The other individual champions from Saturday’s sectionals were Reece Johnson of Benton, who ran his home course in 14:39.20, Ryder James of Paxton-Buckley-Loda, who was 15:55 at Effingham, Noah McIntyre of Athens, who ran the Elmwood course in 15:11, and Drew Rogers of Herscher, who won at Lisle in 16:06.

Teams that won sectionals were Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Centralia, Monticello, Stanford Olympia, Clinton Central and Harvest Christian Academy of Elgin.

1A girls

Amelia McLain had the top time on her home course in Benton, finishing in 16:46. She also led her team to the sectional title.

Lydia Roller of Staunton won at Effingham in 17:48. Monticello won the team title.

Anna Perry of Eureka was the top finisher at Elmwood, crossing the line in 17:41. Normal U-High won the team title.

At Lisle, Julia Wolke of Chritian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights was first in 19:12. IC Catholic of Elmhurst was the team champion.

At Oregon, Winnebago won the team title and Aurora Roserary’s Lianna Surtz was first in 18:22.97.