Hawks advance to Class 4A quarterfinals

Connor Casner scored a touchdown and then added the two-point conversion that gave Prairie Central an 8-7 lead on Columbia in the second quarter of their Class 4A second-round playoff football Saturday at Lewis Field.

The importance of the score was that it was the first time all season the visiting Eagles trailed. Columbia was unable to recover and Prairie Central came away with a 28-22 victory and advancement to the quarterfinal round for the first time in 13 years.

“This is very big,” said PC quarterback Kaden King. “The motivation was us being the underdogs. We were the underdogs coming into the game with us being the 10th seed and them being the two seed. We didn’t let their two seed get in front of us, we didn’t get ahead of ourselves.”

Like in all its previous 10 games, Columbia got on the board first, but only after a big play on its third possession, which came in the middle of the second quarter. It was a 64-yard pass play from Nic Horner to Ronnie Hunsaker and it came with 5:32 left in the first half. Sam Horner’s conversion kick made it 7-0.

But the Hawks responded in a big way using a method that has been kind all season — follow the offensive line down the field. Being down wasn’t an issue for the home team.

Prairie Central marched 87 yards using seven plays and eating 3:18 off the clock. Casner bulled his way into the end zone from 12 yards to get the Hawks on the board. He added the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.

This was the first time all season Columbia trailed in a game. The Eagles weren’t able to come all the way back.

“Everyone played their hearts out, everyone went hard every single play because we knew we had nothing to lose,” King said.

Clare Strong’s ensuing kickoff ricocheted off Reid Simon and Austin Swiech recovered for PC, giving the Hawks the ball at the Columbia 42.

King capped the five-play scoring drive with a 29-yard keeper to the right. He cut upfield and padded the Prairie Central to 14-7 with 34 seconds left in the half.

Then came what might have been the biggest key of the game. The Hawks got the ball to open the second half and drove 68 yards for a touchdown. This time it was Casner on a 3-yard dive. Strong’s conversion kick made it 21-7 with 6:34 to go in the third period.

Augmenting the situation was PC forcing a three-and-out, which included a sack from Josh Woodrey and Caeden Young on third down.

“That was big for us,” King said of the score and stop. “They folded after that, they were mad. You could hear them on defense yelling at each other. They weren’t a team out there once we got that lead.”

Fold might be a bit strong, but the Eagles were in trouble and head coach Scott Horner knew it.

“We didn’t come out and execute like we needed to start out the half and get the momentum back in our favor,” Horner said. “We really didn’t have any continuity offensively the whole game, I felt like I was grasping for straws calling plays trying to figure out what was going to work.”

Dailen Loveless gave Prairie Central a three-touchdown advantage when he skirted the sideline for a 19-yard touchdown with 7:17 to go in the game. Strong’s PAT kick made it 28-7.

When one really looks at this game, the one stat that might stick out the most would be the time of possession. Prairie Central ran 65 plays and ate 33:14 off the clock. That might have been the biggest defensive factor favoring the Hawks.

“We couldn’t get them off the field,” Horner said. “That was the key going in, we couldn’t get them off the field.”

It was something that Prairie Central head coach Andy Quain was happy to see take place because it played a factor in Columbia’s ability to rally.

“We’re capable of long drives,” Quain said. “We have the opportunity to run the clock down and that’s a factor in games like this. It’s really, really important.

“Columbia had a great defensive front seven. The line did a great job; the offense doesn’t work without those five.”

The regular defense was also effective. It came up with four turnovers on the day and was able make stops when it was most necessary.

“They did a good job of keeping things in front of them, not getting out of control with our rushes,” Quain said. “Our linebackers were able to fill and keep them laterally running and we rallied to the ball.”

Columbia made its expected comeback. A PC penalty on the kickoff gave the Eagles the ball at the Hawks’ 40. Nic Horner hit Donavan Bieber on the first play to cut the lead in half with 7:07. The Eagles then got the onside kick.

There was a little anxiety rising after Bieber scored on a 4-yard run with 5:46 left in the game. Bieber added the two-point conversion for a 28-22 difference.

Tensions were eased when Corbin Moser recovered another onside kick at midfield. Prairie Central ran nine plays and got to the Columbia before Loveless fumbled, giving the Eagles the ball at their own 30, after a 10-yard return.

Columbia moved the ball but Horner was picked off by Brandon Hoselton with 46.6 seconds left as the Hawks sealed the victory.

“We got the win,” Moser said. “It’s amazing, a team effort. Everyone lifts each other up.”

Prairie Central (9-2) collected 396 yards — all on the ground — in picking up the win. The defense allowed 278 yards, but 104 came on two of the scoring plays.

“Our kids had great focus this week. We had a great week of practice, they were determined to come out and give it their best effort.”

King led the Hawks with 162 yards on 26 carries and Loveless added 97 yards. Each had one TD. Casner had 81 to go with two touchdowns and Moser rushed for 56 yards.

Horner threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 7 of 16 throwing for Columbia (10-1). Bieber rushed for 60 yards.

Prairie Central is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2006. The Hawks will host Effingham, a 42-7 winner over Benton.