Saturday the Canton 7th grade girls won two games over Havana and Rochester.

Saturday the Canton 7th grade girls won two games over Havana and Rochester.

Canton beat Havana in the first game 33-11.

Canton was lead in scoring by Milly Oswald with 14 points and Allison Wheeler with 12 points.

Delanie Cain scored 6 points and Brooklyn Dennis had 1 point.

Canton took a lead of 12-2 after the first quarter and a lead 18-4 going into halftime.

In the second game Canton beat Rochester 41-14.

Canton jumped out to a 10-2 first quarter lead and then lead 23-6 at halftime.

Allison Wheeler lead Canton with 16 points.

Natalie Downing scored 12 points in the game.

For the rest of the scorers, Ella Demler had 5, Milly Oswald had 4, Brooklyn Dennis scored 2, and Delanie Cain had 2.