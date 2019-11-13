The Canton 8th grade girls defeated Pekin Edison 49-18 Monday night.

The Canton 8th grade girls defeated Pekin Edison 49-18 Monday night.

Jena Goforth led Canton with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 7 steals.

Emma Hamm, Milly Oswald and Allie Wheeler added 6 points.

Ava Wenger had 4 points, 6 assists and 5 steals.

Ella Goforth added 4 points and 5 rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring was Trinity Rilea and Carleigh Putman with 2 points apiece.

Rachel Parry also chipped in 5 rebounds.

Canton will continue play at home Tuesday night against Midwest Central at 7 p.m.