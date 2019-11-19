Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division champion Princeton advanced to the Class 3A semifinals with its 38-12 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Saturday.

Elsewhere in 3A, Byron beat Wilmington 32-0, Quincy Notre Dame beat Breese Mater Dei 21-19 and Williamsfield beat Vandalia 56-28.

Elsewhere in state football quarterfinals action:

Class 4A

Top-seed Coal City, which defeated Kewanee in the second round, stayed undefeated. Coal City beat Wheaton St. Francis 25-7. Richmond-Burton beat IC Catholic 24-14, Murphysboro beat Kankakee McNamara 35-27 and Effingham beat Fairbury Prairie Central 27-14.

Class 5A

Rockford Boylan (11-1) used a pair of fumble recoveries returned for long touchdowns by Xavier Bryant, two late-game defensive stands and a blocked 23-yard field-goal attempt as time expired to escape with a 19-16 victory over the Spartans. "Oh my gosh, that game was crazy," Boylan head coach John Cacciatore said. Chicago St. Rita beat Hillcrest 35-8, Mascoutah beat Joliet Catholic 21-14 and Rochester beat Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 49-35.

Class 6A

East St. Louis routed Oak Lawn Richards 60-0 as Kenneth Cotton returned the opening kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown and quarterback Tyler Macon had four first-half scoring passes.

Likewise, Luke Lehnen returned the game's opening kickoff for 92 yards in leading

Chatham Glenwood past New Lenox Providence Catholic 40-16. Also, Deerfield edged out Lake Forest 21-20 and Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge beat Cary-Grove 14-13.

Class 7A

Rolling Meadows defeated Wheaton Warrenville South 20-3, Nazareth Academy beat Batavia 38-24, Willowbrook beat Lake Zurich 28-10 and Chicago Mount Carmel beat Chicago Phillips 24-8.

Class 8A

In Chicago Warren's 18-6 slug-it-out state victory at Bolingbrook, special teams carried the day. The opposing punter actually backed out of his own end zone to give Warren a safety rather than risk a block. At that juncture, Warren (12-0) had a 5-0 lead. Warren then blocked a field goal attempt and coach Bryan McNulty credited his punter for field position. "Adam Saul was our star of the game," McNulty said of his own punter. "He put the ball up in the air. That was huge." Chicago Brother Rice beat Minooka 38-21, Chicago Maris beat Loyola Academy of Wilmette 41-27 and Lincoln-Way East beat Homewood-Flossmore 26-7.

Tribune News Service contributed to this report.