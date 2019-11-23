CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Heading into Saturday’s season finale with Northern Iowa, Western Illinois coach Jared Elliott had two things he wanted his team to do in order to have success against the Panthers: get off to a fast start and take care of the football.

Turnovers on the first Leatherneck possessions of each half led to 14 UNI points and from there, the Panthers played keep away, picking up a 38-7 win in Cedar Falls.

“It’s hard to put my finger on it, we’ve addressed this every week and it haunted us again today,” Elliott said of the turnovers. “We turned the ball over and then on top of that in the second half we could not get a first down, we had too many three and outs to give ourselves a chance.”

Western played UNI tough early, as after falling behind the Leathernecks responded with a 13 play, 68-yard drive that ended with a Connor Sampson (26-32-1, 156 yards, one touchdown) scoring pass to Max Norris.

Western Illinois would hang around, trailing 10-7 late in the second quarter, but a missed Leatherneck field goal led to a Panther score right before the half to make it 17-7 UNI.

Despite trailing, WIU was right with the Panthers, but in the second half, Northern Iowa flexed its muscles on both sides of the ball.

After a Panther three-and-out, UNI took command of the game for good, returning a Sampson interception 28 yards for a score, to make it 24-7.

From there, it was all Northern Iowa as the Panther defense flustered the Western offense and the UNI offense would not allow the Leathernecks offense to get back on the field.

Northern Iowa controlled the clock in the second half, possessing the ball for 20 minutes, 37 seconds of the final 30 minutes.

UNI also ran 36 second half plays for 153 yards to WIU’s 30 plays for 87 yards.

Western also only had five first downs after the break compared to Northern Iowa’s 10.

“It’s obviously a very good football team, a very good front, once they felt like they gained possession of the game they started grinding us out,” Elliott said. “We’re short on depth, our guys fought, we were not very deep on our D-line and that front seven box and those guys grinded us out there in the second half.

“We had a hard time getting the ball back and when we did, we couldn’t convert to stay on the field.”

Sampson would have a good day completion-wise, but Western could not move the ball down the field with any consistency, averaging six yards per completion.

“There’s some things we could have done a little different especially in that second half to give us a chance,” Elliott said. “We needed to threaten them vertically a little more than we did in this game, we were efficient throwing the ball but we were not productive doing it.

“There’s a lot, in every phase, things and a lot of it are things we can control, but until we can get those things corrected, it’s very difficult to win against a top 10 team on the road.”

Max Norris led Western on the ground, carrying the ball 13 times for 28 yards.

Eric Carrera led the defense with 13 tackles while Tom Rehfeld had 11, Justin Nutof finished with seven and Andre Whitley had six.

“I was proud of our guys in the first half, they did come out, other than the other early turnover, they came out with the right mindset and right energy and they flew around the field,” Elliott said. “We played physical but consistency is what we’re lacking.”